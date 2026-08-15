Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: d23, disney, tangled

Tangled Live Action Remake gets A Release Date In 2028

The live-action remake of Disney's Tangled has a release date. It will debut in theaters on March 31, 2028, and filming is happening now.

Article Summary Disney’s Tangled live-action remake now has a release date, with the fantasy musical set to open in theaters on March 31, 2028.

Tangled filming is already underway in Spain, signaling Disney’s live-action adaptation is moving steadily toward its 2028 debut.

The original Tangled was a 2010 box office hit, grossing $591 million and helping launch a new era for Disney Animation.

Disney also unveiled more D23 announcements, while Tangled is directed by Michael Gracey from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Tangled is the latest live-action remake in Disney's production pipeline, and it has a release date. It will hit theaters on March 31, 2028. The film stars Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim, and Kathryn Hahn, and filming has been underway in Spain for some time. The original animated film was released in 2010 and grossed $591 million, starting a brand new era of success for Disney animated films. It also spawned a popular TV show, and Rapunzel has become one of the most popular of the Disney Princesses in the years since. Our own Kaitlyn Booth saw the footage shown in the room, and you can read her live blog right here.

Tangled Could Be The Next Big Live Action Remake

Tangled getting a release date is just one of many, many announcements coming from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and everything else under the Disney umbrella this weekend, and we will be here to bring them all to you. Here is a list of panels being live-streamed on Disney+ so you can also follow along with us:

Beauty and the Beast : A Tale as Old as Time 35th Anniversary Celebration – Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14

– Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 Panel – Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Rewind Encore Concert – Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase – Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration – Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16

– Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16 Disney Worldbuilders Panel with Jared Bush, Pete Docter, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kevin Feige, moderated by Leslie Iwerks – Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

– Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony – Recorded live and begins streaming at 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

Tangled is being directed by Michael Gracey, from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor.

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