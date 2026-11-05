Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Mike Leigh, Tender Loving Care

Tender Loving Care: Trailer For Mike Leigh's New Film Released

The trailer for what could possibly be Mike Leigh's final film has been released. Tender Loving Care releases in theaters in December.

Article Summary Tender Loving Care trailer arrives ahead of its December theatrical release from Bleecker Street.

Mike Leigh’s Tender Loving Care premiered at Telluride, then played New York and Toronto to strong acclaim.

Leigh says Tender Loving Care explores care, aging, family, and love in post-Brexit England.

Tender Loving Care could be Mike Leigh’s final film, giving added weight to its winter release.

Tender Loving Care is the latest film from Palme d'Or winner and Academy Award nominee Mike Leigh. It stars Kate O'Flynn, Marion Bailey, Paul Jesson, and Alice Bailey Johnson. It held its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September, and then at the New York Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, and others. Bleecker Street is set to release it in theaters this December. Sadly, Leigh has said this may be his final film due to physical limitations from a muscular disease.

Tender Loving Care Has Been Receiving Nothing But Praise

As the demands of work and family begin to converge, a social worker and those closest to her discover the strength found in compassion, community, and one another. Set in post-Brexit England, Mike Leigh's TENDER LOVING CARE is a richly observed portrait of resilience, humor, and the enduring power of human connection. "Tender Loving Care is a film about care and loving," said Leigh about the film. "And it's really about people who care for other people professionally, and people who care for the nearest and dearest. It's about the pending end of life. Growing old. It's about hanging onto youth. And overall, it's a film, I think one could say, about love, really. Love in the sense of lovingness."

If Tender Loving Care is truly Leigh's last film, then it puts a cap on one of the best directorial careers in Hollywood history. Few can stand alongside him and his work, and it is a shame we will be robbed of whatever stories he had left to tell. Hopefully he continues writing, and we can get our hands on anything else he deems worthy to share with us. But that is in the future; for now, we have one last film to enjoy in theatres this winter.

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