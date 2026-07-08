Posted in: Fathom Events, Movies | Tagged: rialto pictures, terminator 2, terminator 2: judgment day

Terminator 2: Judgment Day Returns to Theatres For 35th Anniversary

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is coming back to theatres for its 35th Anniversary, as it will be released on a global level.

Article Summary Terminator 2: Judgment Day returns to theaters worldwide for its 35th anniversary, timed to the film’s August 29 Judgment Day.

Fathom Entertainment, Rialto Pictures, and StudioCanal are bringing Terminator 2 back in 4K and 3D worldwide.

Terminator 2 will screen between August 27 and September 4, with release dates varying across the U.S. and global markets.

James Cameron calls the theatrical 3D version the best way to see Terminator 2, with audiences worldwide set for a major event.

Fathom Entertainment and Rialto Pictures have come together to bring Terminator 2: Judgment Day back to theatres for the film's 35th Anniversary. Working with StudioCanal, the three companies will release the film on a single day across regions worldwide, around August 29, which, as we all know, is Judgment Day in the film. To this day, it remains one of the highest-grossing blockbuster action films of all time and still holds high ratings on sites like Rotten Tomatoes. We have the finer details of the event from the company below, as well as quotes from a few people, including director James Cameron, since you'll be able to see it between August 27 and September 4, depending on which region of the world you're in.

He's Back — Terminator 2: Judgment Day Returns to Theatres

Originally released in 1991, T2 remains one of the highest-grossing and most influential films ever made. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, and Robert Patrick, the film earned four Academy Awards and revolutionized action cinema with effects that still hold up today. The U.S. release has a wide national theatrical footprint, supported by a partnership between Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, and Rialto Pictures, with StudioCanal handling global distribution across territories worldwide. The 4K and 3D presentation uses StudioCanal's acclaimed 2017 restoration and 3D conversion.

Worldwide Release Dates

August 27, 2026: Germany, LATAM, Czech Republic

Germany, LATAM, Czech Republic August 28, 2026: United States, Italy, Poland

United States, Italy, Poland August 29, 2026: JUDGMENT DAY

JUDGMENT DAY September 2 , 2026: France

France September 3, 2026: Australia, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary

Australia, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary September 4, 2026: United Kingdom

"T2 was made for theatres, and our lovingly-prepared 3D version, coming back to the big screen, is the absolute best way to see the film. I believe it's safe to do spoilers after 35 years, so Spoiler Alert: the good guys win against the AI superintelligence! And maybe that's a message of hope we all could use this summer," said James Cameron.

"We are incredibly proud to mark the 35th Anniversary of James Cameron's masterpiece Terminator 2: Judgment Day in partnership with the passionate teams at Fathom Entertainment and Rialto Pictures in the U.S. This collaboration has been thrilling, and we cannot wait for audiences to mark Judgment Day in theatres all over the world this August," said Anna Marsh, CEO of StudioCanal, Chief Content Officer of Canal+.

"Terminator 2: Judgment Day was a cultural phenomenon in the U.S. upon release and 35 years later, remains a timeless, non-stop thrill ride that audiences – new and old – will love to see. With non-stop action, iconic performances from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, spectacular sound and visual effects, and even a massive hit song by Guns N' Roses ("You Could Be Mine"), the re-release of T2 is a must-see theatrical event perfect for 3D and other premium formats," said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer for Fathom Entertainment.

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