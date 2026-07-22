Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: dark sky films, Fathom Entertainment, Leatherface, Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Texas Chain Saw Massacre Getting Brand New Animated Version

A brand new animated version of Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be teased at screenings of the classic film on August 18.

Article Summary Texas Chain Saw Massacre returns to theaters August 18 for Texas Chain Saw Day with the original 4K film screening.

Those screenings will debut a sneak peek at a new hand-drawn, rotoscoped animated Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Paul Beck, known for A Scanner Darkly and Apollo 10½, is creating the animated Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The animated Texas Chain Saw Massacre skips AI, uses veteran artists, and is set to release in 2027.

Texas Chain Saw Massacre fans, circle August 18 on your calendar. Not only is that "Texas Chain Saw Day" with the original film in 4K screening in theaters for one night only, thanks to Dark Sky Films and Fathom Entertainment. But it will also include a sneak peek at a brand-new version of the film: a hand-drawn, rotoscoped animated version. Paul Beck (A Scanner Darkly, Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood) is the person behind the new version of the film, which should excite horror fans for sure. This version of the film will be released in 2027.

Texas Chain Saw Massacre As You Have Never Seen It Before

"Every frame will be illustrated by hand using the labor-intensive animation technique in which artists meticulously trace live-action footage frame by frame. Employing no artificial intelligence, the production relies exclusively on the craftsmanship and decades of experience of veteran artists to preserve the performances, atmosphere, and intensity of the original film while presenting audiences with a striking new visual experience." Beck said in a statement, "The original Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a masterpiece that changed cinema forever. Our goal is to honor its legacy by reimagining it through the timeless art of hand-drawn rotoscoping, giving audiences a completely new way to experience a film they thought they already knew."

This is such a good idea. I would love to see them do this with all of the horror icons, and especially my beloved Michael Myers. Baby steps, though, and I cannot think of a better film than the Texas Chain Saw Massacre to try this with. What a time to be a fan of Leatherface, with so many projects coming; this has to be the golden age for the character and franchise. You can get tickets to the special screenings by going right here.

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