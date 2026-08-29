Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: Avengers Endgame: Encore

The 4 Minutes In Avengers Endgame: Encore Is "Required Viewing"

Director Joe Russo says that Avengers Endgame: Encore is "required viewing for following the story in Doomsday," for some reason.

Article Summary Joe Russo says Avengers Endgame: Encore is required viewing to follow the story leading into Avengers: Doomsday.

The rerelease adds four minutes of new footage and a preview that reportedly connects Endgame directly to Doomsday.

Anthony Russo says audiences who saw Avengers: Endgame in 2019 still could not have seen this new material coming.

Avengers Endgame: Encore opens in theaters on September 25, 2026, with a Disney+ release looking increasingly likely.

Did you think seeing Avengers: Endgame in theaters back in 2019 meant you didn't need to spend money in theaters again to see Avengers Endgame: Encore? It turns out that you're not that lucky, or at least, not according to director Joe Russo. Even if you saw the initial run of Endgame a million times back in 2019, even if you somehow broke the viewing record on Disney+ in the last seven years, you still have to show up, pay a ticket price, and see this movie again if you don't want to be lost in Avengers: Doomsday because the additional four minutes of footage plus the preview are "required viewing" according to Russo in a new interview with Fandango (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"[Avengers Endgame: Encore is] going to connect the story of the two movies. There's a natural progression from Endgame into Doomsday, which is also inclusive of all the other stories that have been playing out. But I think it's important to see Endgame again in theaters for two reasons: One, you're going to have a lot of fun … and two, I think it's required viewing for following the story in Doomsday."

Anthony Russo added, "If you saw Endgame when it was originally released, you couldn't see this coming."

Now, it does appear that Avengers Endgame: Encore is likely getting a Disney+ release following its return to theaters, and if Marvel and Disney are smart, the preview will either be attached to that Disney+ release or will appear online. However, the idea of a rerelease being "required viewing" is insane, considering the level of "homework" fans will already have to put in to understand what is going on in Avengers: Doomsday. It was only a matter of time before comic book movies got as convoluted and confusing as comics did in the pre-Crisis era, so maybe it's time to do a soft reset at best.

Avengers Endgame: Encore – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Avengers Endgame: Encore, after devastating events wiped out half the world's population, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward. Ultimately, they must come together to restore order and harmony in the universe and bring their loved ones back in a dramatic showdown against Thanos. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Avengers Endgame: Encore releases in theaters September 25, 2026.

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