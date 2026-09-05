Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: the angry birds 3

The Angry Birds 3: New Poster Is Playing Homage To Dune: Part Three

Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for The Angry Birds 3 that pays homage to Dune: Part Three.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures has released a new The Angry Birds 3 poster that pays homage to Dune: Part Three.

The Angry Birds 3 campaign previously spoofed Avengers: Doomsday, signaling a playful parody poster strategy.

The marketing leans into crowded December competition, using humor to keep The Angry Birds 3 in the conversation.

Despite the parody posters, The Angry Birds 3 does not appear to be a fourth-wall comedy based on the trailer.

The parody poster has been gaining more and more traction over the years. The way it's been executed and how well it works with whatever film is attempting that kind of marketing varies, but when it works, it works well, and when it doesn't, it's sometimes so bad that it loops back around to good. It seems like the idea of The Angry Birds 3 doing it is that they know they can't really compete with the likes of Avengers: Doomsday or Dune: Part Three, so why not lean into that fact? We got an Avengers: Doomsday parody poster at the end of July, and now we have a Dune: Part Three poster.

The month of December is packed with a bunch of other massive movies that this franchise could continue to make fun of if it wants. The thing is, that isn't really what the film is about. When a Lilo & Stitch parody poster comes out, it makes sense. There were all of those Stitch Invades commercials, and Stitch has been breaking the fourth wall for years. None of the Angry Birds films have broken the fourth wall to the level of parody poster, and judging from the trailer, it doesn't look like The Angry Birds 3 is either. It really does seem like Paramount throwing up their hands and going, "We can't compete with some of these titles, so we might as well poke fun at ourselves while reminding everyone we're here."

The Angry Birds 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This holiday season, one angry bird will face his greatest challenge yet, surviving fatherhood… while saving the world!

The Angry Birds Movie 3, directed by John Rice, stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson, James Austin Johnson with Lily James and Keke Palmer. It will be released on December 23, 2026.

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