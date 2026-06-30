Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: The Angry Birds Movie 3

The Angry Birds Movie 3: Baby Birds, Big Problems In The New Trailer

Baby birds might be wee tiny, but they cause big problems in the first official trailer, poster, and images for The Angry Birds Movie 3.

Article Summary The Angry Birds Movie 3 unveils its first trailer, teasing chaos as baby birds create big trouble for Red.

Paramount Pictures takes over the franchise for The Angry Birds Movie 3 after the series changed studios.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is aiming for a major holiday box office run with its December 23, 2026 release date.

The new trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3 leans into family comedy, parenthood stakes, and world-saving adventure.

The Angry Birds movies are probably ones that you low-key forgot about. They did well enough at the box office, but in terms of critical success, they never really caught on in the way a studio wants an animated franchise to. Since the release of the second film in 2019, the IP has switched studios, and now Paramount Pictures is putting out the third film. It's also being pushed as a big December release, which is going to be interesting to say the least. Family movies can survive for weeks following the holidays and into the New Year if they are good, see Jumanji and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, but it's a gamble. The first trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3 has been released, and it has a lot of baby birds causing a lot of problems, because what kid doesn't want to see a movie about the trials and tribulations of parenthood? We also got a poster and six high-quality images.

The Angry Birds 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This holiday season, one angry bird will face his greatest challenge yet, surviving fatherhood… while saving the world!

The Angry Birds Movie 3, directed by John Rice, stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson, James Austin Johnson with Lily James and Keke Palmer. It will be released on December 23, 2026.

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