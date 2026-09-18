Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: The Angry Birds Movie 3

The Angry Birds Movie 3: New Poster Is Teasing "Resident Eagle"

Paramount Pictures has released a new parody poster for The Angry Birds Movie 3, and this time it's making fun of the new Resident Evil movie.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new The Angry Birds Movie 3 parody poster, this time spoofing the upcoming Resident Evil film.

The latest gag rebrands the franchise as Resident Eagle, continuing an unusual marketing campaign for The Angry Birds Movie 3.

Unlike earlier parody posters, this one invents a movie-specific twist instead of simply swapping Angry Birds into familiar roles.

With a crowded December release calendar ahead, The Angry Birds Movie 3 is using offbeat promotion to stand out from the pack.

Paramount Pictures has continued the parody poster thing for The Angry Birds Movie 3, which is still so weird. However, unlike the last two, which didn't make up new movies and instead just put the birds in place of established characters, this new one is teasing an Angry Birds version of the upcoming Resident Evil movie, called Resident Eagle. It's still really unclear why they are doing this type of marketing for this movie specifically, but maybe it will make more sense when the movie comes out. Right now, it's at least different and does make the movie stand out compared to everything else coming out in December.

The month of December is packed with a bunch of other massive movies that this franchise could continue to make fun of if it wants. The thing is, that isn't really what the film is about. When a Lilo & Stitch parody poster comes out, it makes sense. There were all of those Stitch Invades commercials, and Stitch has been breaking the fourth wall for years. None of the Angry Birds films have broken the fourth wall to the level of parody poster, and judging from the trailer, it doesn't look like The Angry Birds Movie 3, is either. It really does seem like Paramount throwing up their hands and going, "We can't compete with some of these titles, so we might as well poke fun at ourselves while reminding everyone we're here."

The Angry Birds Movie 3,: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This holiday season, one angry bird will face his greatest challenge yet, surviving fatherhood… while saving the world!

The Angry Birds Movie 3, directed by John Rice, stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson, James Austin Johnson with Lily James and Keke Palmer. It will be released on December 23, 2026.

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