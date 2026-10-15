Posted in: Batman, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: matt reeves, steven soderbergh, The Batman Part II

The Batman: Part II Brings On Steven Soderbergh To Finish Filming

Director Steven Soderbergh has stepped in to finish the final weeks of principal photography for The Batman: Part II.

Article Summary Steven Soderbergh will finish the final weeks of The Batman: Part II filming as Matt Reeves steps away for a family matter.

Deadline reports Reeves and Soderbergh will stay in close contact so the new footage matches Reeves’ vision for The Batman: Part II.

Warner Bros. says Soderbergh joined with DC Studios’ support to help complete production while Reeves remains focused on family.

The Batman: Part II has faced years of delays, but filming is moving again ahead of its current February 18, 2028 release date.

UPDATE: Reeves released a statement on his official social media on how involved he is going to be going forward: "Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes. 🦇"

On October 5th, it was revealed that director Matt Reeves would be stepping away from filming The Batman: Part II due to an unspecified family matter. There have been a lot of rumors about what might be going on, but nothing has been confirmed, and we shouldn't speculate about something serious enough to make a director step away from a project they have been working on, especially given how many years Reeves has dedicated to these movies. All we're going to do is send Reeves our best. Second-unit filming for The Batman: Part II resumed on Monday, according to people running around on the ground in London. Given how long they'd been filming and the release date, it seemed likely that Warner Bros. and DC Studios would try to get someone to step in pretty quickly. Today, according to Deadline, we got confirmation that Steven Soderbergh will be stepping in to help finish principal photography, but also that they will be maintaining ongoing contact with Reeves and "the two will work together and remain in communication until filming has ended, with Reeves taking over post-production duties when he is ready to return."

Statement from the studio: "As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt's work, approached Matt and will step in, with the full support of DC Studios, to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part 2. Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfill Matt's vision of the film."

Statement from Soderbergh: "I thought Matt Reeves' work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific, and rigorously coherent. The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what's already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film."

The Batman: Part II and Its Complicated Production Timeline

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film rather than pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date, even though everyone involved knew it wasn't ready. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a photo of a piece of paper with a Batman logo. The cast includes Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell returning as Batman, Alfred, and the Penguin, respectively, with new additions including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Sebastian Koch. Filming for The Batman: Part II began in July 2026, but was paused in October 2026 when Reeves had to step away for personal reasons. On October 15th, Steven Soderbergh stepped in to help finish principal photography and help with post-production until Reeves is able to return. At the time of writing, The Batman: Part II has a release date of February 18, 2028.

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