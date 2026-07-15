Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Warner Bros | Tagged: matt reeves, The Batman Part II, Warner Bros

The Batman Part II Release Date Pushed To 2028, Teaser Posted

Matt Reeves has fans in a tizzy this morning with The Batman Part II teaser. They are also bummed, as the film has been delayed to 2028.

Article Summary Matt Reeves shared a new The Batman Part II teaser and logo, while quietly revealing the sequel is delayed to 2028.

The Batman Part II is now set for February 18, 2028, marking another major release date shift for the DC sequel.

Despite the delay, The Batman Part II is reportedly in production, giving fans proof the long-awaited film is moving.

Years of setbacks, script delays, and Warner Bros. shakeups have kept The Batman Part II one of DC’s most watched films.

The Batman Part II is coming even later than expected. Matt Reeves posted a new teaser for the film, along with a new logo, this morning, slightly letting the news that the film has been pushed back to February 18, 2028, go under the radar. This is another lengthy delay for the highly anticipated film, but at least this time the film is actually in production, so we know that they are working on it. Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot/The Penguin), Jayme Lawson (Bella Réal), and Gil Perez-Abraham (Officer Martinez), Sebastian Stan (Harvey Dent) star in the roles listed, though Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry also have roles but those are not yet confirmed as to who they are playing. Reeves directs from his own script with Mattson Tomlin.

The Batman Part II Instantly Becomes The Most Anticipated 2028 Film

From our previous coverage by our own Kaitlyn Booth, you can see that this is not the first time delays have been an issue for the film: "The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film rather than pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date, even though everyone involved knew it wasn't ready. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin."

I mean, whole universes and at the top creative changes have happened at the studio in the time it has takn this film to even get in front of cameras. I wouldn't be shocked if The Batman Part II sees another delay after this, as Reeves always takes his time in post.

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