Posted in: Batman, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged:

The Batman: Part II – Robert Pattinson On Steven Soderbergh's Approach

The Batman: Part II star Robert Pattinson praises Steven Soderbergh not only as a director, but also for his approach in helping Matt Reeves complete the film.

Article Summary Robert Pattinson praises Steven Soderbergh’s selfless role in helping Matt Reeves finish The Batman: Part II.

The Batman: Part II shifted into a rare dual-director setup after Reeves stepped away over a family matter.

Pattinson says Soderbergh joined to support Reeves’ vision and guide the film through principal photography.

After years of delays, The Batman: Part II resumed production and is currently set for release on February 18, 2028.

The production of The Batman: Part II was briefly thrown into chaos when word came down that director and writer Matt Reeves would be unable to be on set to finish principal photography due to an ongoing family matter. At first, it was a bit murky how involved Reeves would be once a new director was brought on, but when it was announced that Steven Soderbergh was the one Warner Bros. and DC were bringing in, it became clear this would be a unique partnership. Reeves was going to be heavily involved virtually and in post-production, while Soderbergh was the man on the ground and in the room when Reeves was unable to be there. It's the kind of partnership you want to hear about when a director has a sudden family emergency, and everyone involved seems very pleased with the way things played out, including star Robert Pattinson. Pattinson is still doing the rounds for Primetime, but GamesRadar+ asked him about Soderbergh coming on set, and he had nothing but good things to say not only about Soderbergh but also about how everyone is approaching this unique and delicate situation.

"I am so happy he's come on to help Matt," Pattinson explained. "It's incredibly generous of him – and he's doing it in the loveliest way. It's completely selfless. I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we're almost done. So for someone to come in and say, 'I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.' And to have someone who's as talented as Steven doing it is great."

The Batman: Part II and Its Complicated Production Timeline

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film rather than pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date, even though everyone involved knew it wasn't ready. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a photo of a piece of paper with a Batman logo. The cast includes Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell returning as Batman, Alfred, and the Penguin, respectively, with new additions including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Sebastian Koch. Filming for The Batman: Part II began in July 2026, but was paused in October 2026 when Reeves had to step away for personal reasons. On October 15th, Steven Soderbergh stepped in to help finish principal photography and help with post-production until Reeves is able to return. At the time of writing, The Batman: Part II has a release date of February 18, 2028.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!