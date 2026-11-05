Posted in: Batman, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: scarlett johansson, The Batman Part II

The Batman: Part II – Scarlett Johansson On Her "Hard To Crack" Role

Scarlett Johansson says that of The Batman: Part II and The Exorcist: Martyrs, it was her role in The Batman that pushed her further out of her comfort zone.

Article Summary Scarlett Johansson says her mysterious The Batman: Part II role gave her “existential angst” and was hard to crack.

Johansson revealed The Batman: Part II pushed her further outside her comfort zone than horror film The Exorcist: Martyrs.

Matt Reeves confirmed Johansson joined The Batman: Part II cast, but her character remains tightly under wraps.

The Batman: Part II began filming in July 2026, later paused, and is currently set to open on February 18, 2028.

The Batman: Part II has had an interesting road to the big screen, and while production on the film continues to be in flux (there might have been an accident involving the Batmobile that once again put the brakes on things), some people have wrapped some of their scenes, and one of those people appears to be Scarlett Johansson. At the time of writing, we don't 100% know who Johansson is playing, and when director Matt Reeves confirmed that she was part of the cast, it was done with a gif from the film Under the Skin. That film is infamously hard to get your head around, and it appears it was quite fitting for the role. Johansson was speaking to Entertainment Tonight (via Variety) about her role in The Batman: Part II, and, without giving anything away, she revealed that it was one she had a hard time wrapping her head around.

"It gave me a lot of existential angst, for some reason. It was very hard to figure out," Johansson explained. "I don't know why, whether it was just the role or it was just where I am in my life, but it was just hard to crack it. And that's all I can say about it."

It was revealed that this role pushed her further out of her comfort zone than even The Exorcist: Martyrs, which says something. The Batman: Part II is continuing to wrap up its principal photography, with director Steven Soderbergh on the ground and Reeves providing feedback from home.

The Batman: Part II and Its Complicated Production Timeline

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film rather than pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date, even though everyone involved knew it wasn't ready. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a photo of a piece of paper with a Batman logo. The cast includes Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell returning as Batman, Alfred, and the Penguin, respectively, with new additions including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Sebastian Koch. Filming for The Batman: Part II began in July 2026, but was paused in October 2026 when Reeves had to step away for personal reasons. On October 15th, Steven Soderbergh stepped in to help finish principal photography and help with post-production until Reeves is able to return. At the time of writing, The Batman: Part II has a release date of February 18, 2028.

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