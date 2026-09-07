Posted in: Batman, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, The Batman Part II, The Batman: Part 2, Warner Bros

The Batman: Part II Star Says It's "A Radical Retelling Of Batman"

The Batman: Part II, Robert Pattinson praises the script by writer-director Matt Reeves and says it is "a really radical retelling of Batman."

Article Summary Robert Pattinson says The Batman: Part II features an amazing script and a radical new retelling of Batman.

Pattinson teases Matt Reeves is taking the sequel in a totally different direction from 2022's The Batman.

The Batman: Part II has faced repeated delays, with James Gunn publicly reassuring fans the movie is still happening.

Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin appear to have completed a first draft as The Batman: Part II eyes February 18, 2028.

Robert Pattinson is making the press rounds again, and this time it's at the Venice Film Festival for Primetime. However, when you're the star of a comic book movie that has been delayed a bunch of times, and people are convinced that things are on fire when in reality sometimes scripts take a while to come together properly, and Warner Bros. shouldn't have dated a movie without a complete script, you really can't escape any questions about it. So during an interview with MYmovies on TikTok (via IGN), Pattinson teased the script by director Matt Reeves, saying The Batman: Part II is going to be a "radical retelling" of the character.

"Matt just wrote this amazing script," Pattinson said. "I think the first one was… it's difficult to reinvent Batman as this new thing. And then to go in another totally different direction. I'm just looking at the playback on certain things… it looks different to the first one. It's just amazing. It's a quite radical change of the script. It's cool that Warner's behind it, and DC. It's just crazy. It's a really radical retelling of Batman. I think people are going to be excited by it."

We've heard the "radical retelling" thing about Batman before, and one could argue that the first movie Pattinson was in was a new telling we hadn't seen on screen. It's good to hear that the team behind The Batman: Part II isn't resting on its laurels and just redoing the previous film. It would make sense for them to do that considering how mostly beloved the first film was and how well it did at the box office. We waited this long for this film, and if they are going to do a copy-paste of the previous film with a new villain, we'd be waiting for movie three or four by now, not two, so the wait is actually a good thing.

The Batman: Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time, And That's Fine

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film rather than pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date, even though everyone involved knew it wasn't ready. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, we saw movement that would normally make people calm down. Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a photo of a piece of paper with a Batman logo. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman: Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't received any drafts yet, so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman: Part II has a release date of February 18, 2028.

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