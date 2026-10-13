Posted in: Batman, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Batman Part II

The Batman: Part II Star Says "We're Going To Figure It All Out"

The Batman: Part II star Robert Pattinson says, “Yeah, we’re pausing for a little bit, and then we’re going to figure it all out,” now that writer-director Matt Reeves has stepped away for personal reasons.

Article Summary Robert Pattinson shared a brief update on The Batman: Part II, saying the paused production will regroup and figure it out.

The Batman: Part II paused in October after Matt Reeves stepped away for personal reasons, with few official details shared.

Robert Pattinson’s comments arrive after months of delays, rumors, and repeated reassurances that The Batman: Part II is still happening.

With filming halted for now, The Batman: Part II remains dated for February 18, 2028, as fans await the next update.

On October 5th, word came down that production on The Batman: Part II would be pausing because director and writer Matt Reeves needed to step away to deal with a personal issue. At the time, there are rumors about what is happening, but nothing has been confirmed, and it's frankly none of our business, so all we can do is send Reeves all the love and well wishes in the world. This story has grown even bigger because the film's production schedule has been so long that it's not surprising people are looking to cast and crew members for answers. Star Robert Pattinson has worked on a lot of big and small productions alike and was asked about the production pause by Official Pop Drop (via Deadline), and he gave the best answer he possibly could considering the circumstances, "Yeah, we're pausing for a little bit, and then we're going to figure it all out."

There are going to be a lot of people who immediately think we're looking at another Justice League situation, but that was less about the directors involved and more about studio leadership sticking their fingers where they don't belong. As long as Warner Bros. and DC Studios hire someone who is good for the job and lets them direct The Batman: Part II without much interference, there is no reason to assume that there is another Hindenburg-level disaster lurking on the horizon.

The Batman: Part II and Its Complicated Production Timeline

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film rather than pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date, even though everyone involved knew it wasn't ready. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a photo of a piece of paper with a Batman logo. The cast includes Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell returning as Batman, Alfred, and the Penguin, respectively, with new additions including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Sebastian Koch. Filming for The Batman: Part II began in July 2026, but was paused in October 2026 when Reeves had to step away for personal reasons. At the time of writing, The Batman: Part II has a release date of February 18, 2028.

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