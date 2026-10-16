Filming in other parts of London, such as outside St Paul's Cathedral and in the City's financial district, has attracted large crowds. However, security in this area is much stricter, and onlookers are more likely to be dispersed. It is also happening on the same days as MCM London Comic Con in the East End of London, which may reduce the number of fans willing to breach the police barriers for a TikTok. But it might suggest themes in the movie through the locations, moving from one power base to another, from the biggest London icons of religion, finance, and now politics.

As reported by Bleeding Cool EIC Kaitlyn Booth yesterday, Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh has stepped in to complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman: Part II. This follows the announcement on the 5th of October that Matt Reeves had stepped away to attend to an ongoing family matter. Second-unit work had already resumed in London prior to the Soderbergh news. Studio statements confirmed that Matt Reeves and Steve Soderbergh will remain in close contact to ensure new footage matches Matt Reeves' vision, with Reeves expected to take over post-production upon his return. Steve Soderbergh himself stated that he admired Reeves' work on the first film and that the goal was a seamless integration with the material already shot.

Batman movies have often been filmed in London, standing in for Gotham, lending the production an air of age that New York sometimes can't easily provide, thanks to its mix of Gothic architecture, industrial spaces, grand public buildings, and nearby practical studio facilities. Much of the production of Tim Burton's Batman in 1989 was based at Pinewood Studios, and key filming sites included St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel for the Gotham Globe newspaper office, Acton Lane Power Station, now demolished, for the interior of Axis Chemical Works, with Knebworth House and Hatfield House standing in for Wayne Manor. Christopher Nolan's Batman films used Covent Garden's Garrick Theatre for the Gotham opera house, the Farmiloe Building in Clerkenwell for Gotham City Police Station, Senate House, part of the University of London, for Gotham courthouse lobby, The ExCeL Centre, where MCM will be, as the Wayne Enterprises warehouse, Canary Wharf for restaurant scenes, and St. Pancras, Mill Hill's National Institute for Medical Research and West Ham's Abbey Mills Pumping Station for Arkham Asylum.

While Matt Reeves' The Batman used a lot of Liverpool and Glasgow, London filming included the Kingsway Tram Tunnel in Holborn for the entrance to the Batcave, Two Temple Place as Mayor Don Mitchell's house, the Printworks Nightclub in Surrey Quays for The Iceberg Lounge, Central Saint Martins for the Gotham City Police Department and morgue, while The O2 gave us Gotham Square Garden. Major sets such as the Batcave interior and Wayne Tower, were built at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on the outskirts of the city. London's role has shifted from primarily supporting studio work in the late 1980s to providing more distinctive real-world Gotham streetscapes and interiors in the Nolan and Reeves eras. The city's film infrastructure, a history in special effects (and probably the tax incentives), has made it a practical as well as aesthetic choice.

The Batman Part II so far has shown us St Paul's Cathedral for the Gotham Bar Association and street protest scenes, and the Bank tube station dressed with Gotham Transit Authority signage and artificial snow. And, as I hear it, at least, next week will add the halls of power in Westminster to that list. How many MPs or Lords will be tempted by the Batman to pop by the set?