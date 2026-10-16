Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: The Beekeeper 2

The Beekeeper 2: Official Teaser Trailer Has Been Released

Amazon MGM Studios has released the official teaser trailer for The Beekeeper 2, which will be released in theaters on January 15, 2027.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the official The Beekeeper 2 teaser trailer ahead of its January 15, 2027 release.

Jason Statham returns after The Beekeeper became a solid box office hit, earning $162 million worldwide on $40 million.

The Beekeeper 2 marks a director change, with Timo Tjahjanto stepping in to continue the action franchise.

The first teaser keeps plot details under wraps but previews intense action and signals another hard-hitting sequel.

People might give Jason Statham a hard time for making the same movie over and over again in different fonts, but the truth is, some of these movies work better than others, and The Beekeeper was one of those that absolutely did better than the others. It was another shining example of what director David Ayer can do when he is given the opportunity not to remake the wheel, but to make the existing wheel look really freaking awesome, and audiences agreed. A classic mid-January release that comes around as often as Gerard Butler films in the same genre do, this one did well with both audiences and critics. It wasn't a darling by any stretch, but considering what we were looking at, it did well, and audiences responded as it did $162 million worldwide on a budget of $40 million.

It wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit a little over a year later, though Ayer was not returning to direct. Instead, they were bringing on Timo Tjahjanto, who just made the awesome Nobody 2 and The Beekeeper 2. It looks like it was all set up to make the lightning strike twice, including a mid-January 2027 release date. Amazon MGM Studios released the first teaser trailer and poster, which don't tell us much but do show off an action scene where a flamethrower is used in an interesting way. Bring on the bees.

The Beekeeper 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Jason Statham is back as Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2. Pulled back into the fight when the Beekeeper organization goes rogue and sets its sights on controlling the government, Clay must take on the very group that made him.

The Beekeeper 2, directed by Timo Tjahjanto, stars Jason Statham, Jeremy Irons, Yara Shahidi, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, Jemma Redgrave, Pom Klementieff, and Adam Copeland. It will be released January 15, 2027.

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