Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros, WB Animation | Tagged: the cat in the hat

The Cat in the Hat: New Trailer Is Teasing An Interesting Adaptation

Warner Bros. Animation has released the main trailer and nine new images for the adaptation of The Cat in the Hat.

Article Summary Warner Bros. Animation has unveiled the main trailer for The Cat in the Hat, teasing a bold new animated take.

The Cat in the Hat movie expands far beyond Dr. Seuss's original book while keeping its core humor and chaos.

The new trailer suggests an original adventure that reworks familiar elements into a larger fantasy-driven story.

The Cat in the Hat opens in theaters on February 27, with Bill Hader leading the animated adaptation.

Warner Bros. Animation decided that, since there wasn't enough material in the original The Cat in the Hat book to fill an entire movie, they would take the basic concept and expand it into something completely different. The ideas of the book are here, but aside from character names, a few plot points, and the humor, this isn't what you remember a kid. This worked out for a studio once before with The Lorax in 2012, but the way they ended up working out was extremely weird on the internet, even if the box office at the time was very impressive. No doubt that Warner Bros. is looking to emulate the same success that Universal did a decade and a half ago. Maybe they can do it without accidentally triggering one of the most buckwild fandoms and ships online. Warner Bros. dropped the main trailer, and we got nine new images as well.

The Cat In The Hat: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Today is going to be THE. BEST. DAY. EVER! Bill Hader is The Cat In The Hat – Only in theaters February 27.

Meet the Cat in the Hat you don't know! In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, an all-new, epic adventure with an edge, where mischief, magic and mayhem reign supreme.

Doing what he does best, the Cat—voiced by Bill Hader—spreads joy to kids in his hilarious, signature and singularly irreverent way, transporting them and audiences on a fantastical journey through a world they've never seen before.

In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos's last chance to prove himself…or lose his magical hat!

Starring alongside Hader are Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, and Paula Pell, and featuring Tiago Martinez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang, and Tituss Burgess.

Directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's first full-length feature film, The Cat in the Hat, comes to theaters and IMAX® across North America on November 6, 2026. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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