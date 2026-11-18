Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the comeback king

The Comeback King: Official Trailer, Poster, and 5 New Images Released

Universal has released the official trailer, a new poster, and 5 high-quality images from The Comeback King, which will be released in theaters on February 5, 2027.

Article Summary The Comeback King trailer is here, and Universal is leaning hard into Glen Powell’s latest stab at movie-star country charm.

The Comeback King skips the lazy jukebox route, using original songs while packing in cameos from major country names.

Judd Apatow directs and co-writes The Comeback King, with Powell playing a fallen star trying to rebuild his life.

The Comeback King is scheduled to open in theaters on February 5, 2027, with soundtrack pre-save links now live.

Country music continues to be one of the biggest and most profitable genres, and more and more artists are bringing in new fans who have realized the genre offers far more variety than they might have assumed. Hollywood is also very much still trying to make Glen Powell happen, even if the last few times didn't quite stick, and The Comeback King is the latest attempt. The setup is classic, but we do have to give this product extra stars for writing original music. They could have easily gone the "jukebox musical" route, which would have been more expensive (probably) but also lazier, but also more profitable. If you want to pre-save the original music, the links went live today. The official trailer isn't holding back as we see a laundry list of some of the biggest names in country music making appearances. As another commenter on YouTube said, I would also lie back and just let Reba McEntire kill me if that is what her heart desired. In fact, I probably deserved it.

The Comeback King: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Judd Apatow and Glen Powell partner to write a new original comedy directed by Apatow, a film that joins Apatow's lineage of defining comedy classics, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and Trainwreck. The Comeback King charts the rise, crash and comeback of a country music star who checks out, grows up and learns a little along the way.

Powell, star of Hit Man, Twisters and Top Gun: Maverick, trained in guitar and singing to perform a number of songs penned by some of Nashville's foremost songwriters in this love letter to country music.

The Comeback King stars Powell as Aubrey King, a hot-shot country sensation whose songs about drinkin' and lovin' are fueling his rise but are leaving him feeling like a commodity, exacerbated by the fact that he's dating the world's biggest pop superstar, Missy (Madelyn Cline; Outer Banks, Glass Onion).

After Aubrey discovers that he is not Missy's one-and-only and breaks up with her, an irate Missy goes on offense and releases a track that makes Aubrey the cheater, sending his life and career into a rapid downward spiral.

Faced with a mandatory timeout, Aubrey dodges the spotlight and returns to college to finally finish his degree and discover what he wants to say in his music, sparked by Sam, a no-nonsense professor (Emmy winner Cristin Milioti; The Penguin, The Resort) who is initially unimpressed by the celebrity crashing in her classroom.

The film's top-flight comedic cast includes Stavros Halkias (Tires, Bugonia) as Aubrey's unconventional manager and breakout Li Jin Hao (Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping, Tomorrow is a Long Time) as Jeff, Aubrey's sweet roommate whose quiet demeanor hides virtuosic surprises.

The all-star supporting cast includes stand-up phenom Leanne Morgan (Leanne), Oscar® nominee Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Emmy nominee Vanessa Bayer (SNL), Atsuko Okatsuka (Father), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Starfleet Academy), Emmy nominee Chris Fleming (Chris Fleming: Live from the Palace), Emmy nominee Mike Birbiglia (Trainwreck) and Big Fella (Cookin' Wit' Big Fella).

The Comeback King also features appearances by a cavalcade of country music superstars including Jelly Roll, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Luke Bryan and Reba McEntire.

Written by three-time Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee Judd Apatow and by SAG Award-winner and two-time Golden Globe nominee Glen Powell, The Comeback King is directed by Apatow and produced by Kevin Misher (Coming 2 America, Richard Jewell), Apatow, Powell and four-time Emmy nominee Dan Cohen (Backrooms, Stranger Things). The executive producers are Barry Mendel and Josh Church. It will be released in theaters on February 5, 2027.

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