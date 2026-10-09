Posted in: Casting, Movies, Sony | Tagged: marielle heller, sony, sterling k. brown, The Comebacker, tom hanks

The Comebacker Adds Sterling K. Brown To The Cast Of Baseball Film

Sterling K. Brown has joined the cast of the new baseball drama The Comebacker, along with Tom Hanks, Patricia Clarkson, and Amy Madigan.

Article Summary Sterling K. Brown joins The Comebacker cast, adding more star power to Sony’s new baseball drama.

The Comebacker reunites Tom Hanks with director Marielle Heller after A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Based on Dave Eggers’ short story, The Comebacker follows a journalist and a pitcher changed by injury.

The Comebacker shifts its setting from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets ahead of its 2027 release.

The Comebacker is a new baseball film starring Tom Hanks, reuniting him with A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood director Marielle Heller. It also stars Callum Turner, Patricia Clarkson, and Amy Madigan. The film will be based on the short story of the same name by Dave Eggers. THR reports that Sterling K. Brown has also joined the cast. Hanks and Heller will produce the film under their respective production labels. Sony will release the film after teaming with the pair on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. The film will be released on July 30, 2027. It is also being made in full cooperation with Major League Baseball.

The Comebacker Marks Tom Hanks' Return To Baseball

The Comebacker is one of the short stories in Eggers's collection The Forgetters. In the story, "a fading sports journalist named Lionel, played by Tom Hanks, whose passion for his craft and his life is awakened by a pitcher called up from the minor leagues. The title refers to an injury the pitcher suffered when a batter sent a ball back with brute force into the pitcher's skull. After the injury, the pitcher exhibits unexpected behavior, including poetic speech that makes stories written by Hank's journalist resonate with readers across the country." While the story focuses on the San Francisco Giants, the film would switch that to the New York Mets.

This would be a welcome return for Tom Hanks. He starred in A League of Their Own and delivered one of the best performances of his career as Jimmy Duggan, the manager of the Rockford Peaches, an all-female baseball team. Besides Kevin Costner, he's one of the few actors who could star in a baseball film and guarantee I would see it. I am biased, though, as Hanks is also a fan of my beloved Cleveland Guardians. Adding Brown, Clarkson, and Madigan to the cast also makes this one of my most anticipated films of 2027.

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