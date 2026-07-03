Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: The Comebacker, tom hanks

Tom Hanks Baseball Drama The Comebacker Has A Release Date

New Tom Hanks baseball drama The Comebacker has a release date, coming at you in the thick of baseball season next year.

Article Summary Tom Hanks baseball drama The Comebacker now has a release date, with Sony set to open the film on July 30, 2027.

Tom Hanks reunites with director Marielle Heller on The Comebacker, based on a short story by Dave Eggers.

The Comebacker follows a fading sports journalist whose life changes after a pitcher returns from a brutal injury.

Made with Major League Baseball, Tom Hanks’ new baseball movie shifts the story from the Giants to the Mets.

Tom Hanks's return to the baseball diamond is set. The star is reuniting with A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood director Marielle Heller for baseball drama The Comebacker. The film will be based on the short story of the same name by Dave Eggers. Also eyeing roles in the film are global superstar Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, and multi-award nominee Colman Domingo, though neither has been confirmed to be joining the production. Hanks and Heller will produce the film under their respective production labels. Sony will release the film after teaming with the pair on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. THR reported that the film will be released on July 30, 2027. It is also being made in full cooperation with Major League Baseball.

Tom Hanks Returns To Baseball

The Comebacker is one of the short stories in Eggers's collection The Forgetters. In the story, "a fading sports journalist named Lionel, played by Tom Hanks, whose passion for his craft and his life is awakened by a pitcher called up from the minor leagues. The title refers to an injury the pitcher suffered when a batter sent a ball back with brute force into the pitcher's skull. After the injury, the pitcher exhibits unexpected behavior, including poetic speech that makes stories written by Hank's journalist resonate with readers across the country." While the story focuses on the San Francisco Giants, the film would switch that to the New York Mets.

This would be a welcome return for Tom Hanks. He, of course, starred in A League of Their Own and turned in one of the best performances of his career as Jimmy Duggan, the manager of the Rockford Peaches, an all-female baseball team. Besides Kevin Costner, he's one of the only actors who could star in a baseball film that would guarantee that I would see it. I am biased, though, as Hanks is also a fan of my beloved Cleveland Guardians.

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