Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: the debut

The Debut: Official Trailer And New Poster Have Been Released

A24 has released a new trailer and poster for The Debut, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, which will have a limited release on December 11, 2026.

Article Summary A24 has unveiled a new The Debut trailer and poster, kicking off the next wave of marketing for the upcoming comedy.

The Debut is written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg and arrives with strong buzz after premiering at Telluride.

The new The Debut trailer suggests a comedy that could connect in a big way with audiences heading into release.

The Debut opens in limited release on December 11, 2026, with Paul Giamatti among the film’s notable draws.

We're getting another comedy written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, and considering how well all of that went the last time, there is a good chance we're in for a treat with The Debut. The film had its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival back in September and has been generating positive buzz there. The wide release is still a month away, so A24 has started dropping some more marketing for all of us to see. We got the second trailer and a new poster. This is the sort of movie that is either going to hit with audiences or it really isn't. There has already been a film working in the same kind of vein, and that was The Invite. Despite being released months ago, it is still making the rounds as critics begin to fill in their year-end lists, so this sort of comedy works. Also, anytime we get to see Paul Giamatti on screen is a treat, full stop period.

The Debut: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When Mona Friedman is cast in a bit part at a small community theater, she transforms from a shy, unassuming housewife into a zealous method actor willing to do anything to protect the artistic integrity of her marginal role—even if it means waging war against the show's domineering director.

The Debut, directed and written by Jesse Eisenberg, and stars Academy Award winner Julianne Moore and Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti, alongside Halle Bailey, Jesse Eisenberg, Cara Buono, Craig Bierko, Eldar Isgandarov, and Bernadette Peters. It will be released in a limited number of theaters on December 11, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!