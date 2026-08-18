Posted in: Horror, Interview, Movies | Tagged: James Kniest, The Devil's Mouth

The Devil's Mouth Cinematographer on Thailand, Wildlife, Stunts & More

Cinematographer James Kniest spoke to us about Prime Video's The Devil's Mouth, picking Thailand locations, wildlife concerns, and stunts.

Article Summary James Kniest breaks down how The Devil’s Mouth used Thailand’s scenery, shade, and light paths to frame its daytime water scenes.

The Devil’s Mouth faced real on-location hazards, from venomous snakes and jellyfish blooms to sun exposure and cave water risks.

Kniest reveals how The Devil’s Mouth staged its shark attacks across multiple tanks, pools, and VFX for seamless suspense.

From rope drags to rock slams, The Devil’s Mouth stunt sequences relied on wirework, rubber rocks, and careful planning.

Cinematographer James Kniest (The Midnight Club, American Horror Stories) knows all the elements needed to create a believable experience, no matter what the setting, especially in the horror realm. His latest is the Jeff Wadlow survival horror film The Devil's Mouth, which follows four friends out on an exotic vacation in Thailand, enjoying its pristine natural backgrounds and exploring its tropical landscape, but their journey hits a snag when they're trapped during their exploration of a local cave network with a hungry, ravenous man-eating shark on the prowl. Kniest spoke with Bleeding Cool about finding the ideal Thailand location to film, dealing with the potential dangers of venomous wildlife, and filming the animatronic shark stunt work at a soundstage. The following contains minor spoilers.

The Devil's Mouth Cinematographer James Kniest on Filming on Location in Thailand, Minding the Wildlife, and the Shark Stunt Sequences

BC During the day sequences over the water, how did you determine the perfect spots?

Kniest: The perfect spots in the real locations, I think a lot of that was driven by the most cinematic and scenic backgrounds we could find, and then always the light path, right? So, we always scheduled our days based on the light paths for the day. It being summer in Thailand was a little tough, because the lights pretty much straight overhead a lot, so we would find places that we had to shoot at that time of day that provided a little bit of shade with trees or maybe a cliff. A lot of it was just really trying to show off the natural beauty of Thailand and the areas that we were shooting in. That's what drove what our backgrounds and settings were.

Was wildlife interference a genuine concern, or was it sectioned off?

Definitely a genuine concern. Nothing was sectioned off anywhere. We had a snake wrangler on set every day who was a very interesting type of gentleman. He dyed his hair and his beard a different color every day. He swore that he could smell snakes from afar. We were shooting in this one cave, and he was able to trap a venomous snake. Of course, we all took copious pictures of it, which was pretty fascinating. Once you enter the water column in any real environment, it's hard to know exactly what's in there, especially in caves where you can't necessarily see the bottom or you can't see very far through the water column.

We're always looking out for stuff. In the ocean, of course, you never know. Thailand is famous for having jellyfish blooms, and that's one of the story points actually. People are always looking out, and then there's nothing really too scary. There were no predatory sharks really there. I would say jellyfish was probably the biggest concern, then sun exposure, and even being in warm water after a while, hypothermia could be an issue. So, not necessarily wildlife, but any wild environment can have its trepidations, for sure, or its dangers.

Given the planning and the shark attacks, was there a sequence among them that was the most difficult?

Yeah, there's one sequence where the shark swims by and Kathryn Newton's character grabs onto the rope, the shark pulls her off the cliff, she's attached to the rope, she's getting dragged through the water, and then goes underwater. We shot that sequence in a tank that was only six feet deep. So, we were trying to figure out how she could descend into water that wasn't six feet deep. We broke it up between two tanks. We had another tank that was like 16 feet deep, so we shot the tracking parts in the lower tank. We shot the close-up stuff in a little kiddie pool, and then we shot the descending aspects in the deeper tank. Stitching all that together, with continuity between the watercolor, the backgrounds in the water, her action, and the way that she interacts while being towed underwater, we ended up using some water movers in a small pool that made it look like she was moving through space with her hair and her costume. That was a little challenging just to stitch it together in a believable sequence, but I think we did that with a little bit of VFX help.

The other one was when Gavin's (Casalegno) character got taken by the shark and beat up against the rocks; that was all done with wirework. Organizing the travel path of how that would work and how we would cover that, and then how the stunt person would interact with the rocks, it just took a lot of planning, and it was interesting. We made rocks that were covered with rubber so that they were a little bit safer to hit. That's the fun part about filmmaking, and there are all these technicians, artists, and people with experience coming together to work as a team to bring their elements together to make something greater. I think that we were able to do that in this movie for sure.

Lionsgate and Thunder Road's The Devil's Mouth, which stars Tommi Rose, Lana Condor, and Nico Hiraga, is available on Prime Video.

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