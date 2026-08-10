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The Dog Stars: Cinematic Hero Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

20th Century has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Dog Stars, spotlighting director Ridley Scott and the multiple cameras he uses while filming.

Article Summary 20th Century has unveiled a new The Dog Stars featurette, offering a behind-the-scenes look at Ridley Scott at work.

The Dog Stars featurette highlights Ridley Scott’s multi-camera filming style and his fast, hands-on visual approach.

Cast members discuss working with Ridley Scott, while the video also reveals his on-the-spot storyboarding process.

The Dog Stars arrives in theaters August 28, as Disney begins spotlighting Scott’s post-apocalyptic thriller.

We can give Ridley Scott a hard time for the last few years, when it seems like whatever movie he's working on is his magnum opus. There's nothing wrong with making a film that isn't the greatest thing since sliced bread, sometimes, just making a damn good movie is enough and if there is anyone who could pull off "damn good movie" in his sleep, it's Ridley Scott. It's unclear whether Disney has any confidence in The Dog Stars, given the rather muted marketing. The release date doesn't exactly scream that they expect this thing to be massive, but if the budget is reasonable and everyone has expectations that aren't out of this world, there's likely nothing to worry about.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Dog Stars was released, and it spotlights how Scott shoots his films and features the cast talking about working with him as an artist. If you've fallen down the rabbit hole of cinematography in the last couple of years, this might be an interesting one to take a look at. We also learn that Scott is someone who will storyboard on the spot, and we even get to see said storyboards, which is wild.

The Dog Stars: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary director Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars is a riveting, epic thriller set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice. Scott tells the story of Hig, a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley, has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world until a mysterious radio transmission spurs Hig to venture into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists.

Based on Peter Heller's captivating bestseller, The Dog Stars features a critically acclaimed ensemble, including Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong, and Allison Janney. The film is written by Mark L. Smith and produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Mark L. Smith, and Cliff Roberts.

The Dog Stars debuts exclusively in theaters on August 28.

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