Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: the dog stars

The Dog Stars: New Official Trailer And 7 New Images Released

20th Century has dropped a new official trailer and seven new images from The Dog Stars, the new film from director Ridley Scott.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios has unveiled a new official trailer for The Dog Stars, the upcoming Ridley Scott film.

The Dog Stars is still flying somewhat under the radar as bigger summer releases dominate the conversation.

The new footage teases a tense survival story, with The Dog Stars arriving in theaters later next month.

Ridley Scott’s recent output has been mixed, putting extra focus on whether The Dog Stars can deliver in August.

We have a new Ridley Scott movie coming out, and people aren't really talking about it just yet, but that might be by design. There are a lot of big movies we need to get through before we get to The Dog Stars, but some details about the production and the film have started to drop. 20th Century dropped a new trailer for everyone to see, along with some new images showing off the impressive cast. While Scott is a singular talent, his films have been very hit-or-miss over the last couple of years, and there hasn't been much in The Dog Stars that really makes it stand out. This could be one of those times when execution trumps originality, but we'll have to see what ends up happening next month.

The Dog Stars: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary director Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars is a riveting, epic thriller set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice. Scott tells the story of Hig, a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley, has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world until a mysterious radio transmission spurs Hig to venture into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists.

Based on Peter Heller's captivating bestseller, The Dog Stars features a critically acclaimed ensemble, including Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong, and Allison Janney. The film is written by Mark L. Smith and produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Mark L. Smith, and Cliff Roberts.

The Dog Stars debuts exclusively in theaters on August 28.

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