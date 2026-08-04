Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: the dog stars

The Dog Stars: Tickets On Sale, Clip, BTS Featurette, TV Spot, Poster

Tickets for Ridley Scott's new film, The Dog Stars, have gone on sale, and 20th Century has released a new clip, a behind-the-scenes featurette, a TV spot, and a poster.

Article Summary Tickets for The Dog Stars are now on sale as Ridley Scott’s new post-apocalyptic thriller heads to theaters August 28.

20th Century has unveiled a new The Dog Stars clip, behind-the-scenes featurette, TV spot, and fresh poster.

The latest The Dog Stars footage gives audiences a clearer look at the film’s tone, scale, and survival story.

The Dog Stars has kept a relatively low profile so far, making this ticket launch a major push ahead of release.

There's a new Ridley Scott movie opening later this month! It sort of feels like it snuck up on us, but Scott has been low-key promoting The Dog Stars the same way he's promoting his last few films: by declaring it one of his best in a long time. We love the optimism for you, Ridley, but your last few films have been all over the place and the late August release date isn't inspiring a ton of confidence. If anything, this is giving some Caught Stealing vibes, which is a Darren Aronofsky film from last year that you probably forgot about that opened on almost the exact same day. It also released to "yeah this is fine," reviews and then proceeded to drop off the face of the planet. Now that tickets for The Dog Stars are on sale, maybe we'll have a better idea of what we're in for regarding this film.

20th Century dropped a ton of content for The Dog Stars, with tickets going on sale, including a new clip, a behind-the-scenes featurette, a TV spot, and a new IMAX poster. So there is enough out there for audience members to get an idea of whether this is something they will be interested in.

The Dog Stars: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary director Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars is a riveting, epic thriller set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice. Scott tells the story of Hig, a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley, has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world until a mysterious radio transmission spurs Hig to venture into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists.

Based on Peter Heller's captivating bestseller, The Dog Stars features a critically acclaimed ensemble, including Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong, and Allison Janney. The film is written by Mark L. Smith and produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Mark L. Smith, and Cliff Roberts.

The Dog Stars debuts exclusively in theaters on August 28.

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