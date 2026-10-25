Posted in: A24, Elden Ring, Games, Movies | Tagged: alex garland, Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Movie Reportedly Has A $200 Million Budget

A24's big screen adaptation of the video game Elden Ring, directed by Alex Garland, reportedly has a $200 million budget.

Article Summary A24's Elden Ring movie reportedly carries a $200 million budget, making it one of the studio's biggest bets yet.

The new Elden Ring budget figure comes from a Wall Street Journal report and is double an earlier estimate.

Alex Garland directed Elden Ring, and the adaptation reportedly wrapped filming at the beginning of August.

Elden Ring is set for a March 3, 2028 theatrical release as A24 aims to build on a strong 2026 and beyond.

After a shaky couple of years in which A24 would either have very big hits or very big misses, 2026 has been a solid year for the studio in ways some people likely weren't expecting. They had weekends when the cultural conversation was dominated by the film in question, like with The Drama early this year, and, thanks to Backrooms, A24 is part of why horror fans are eating so, so well this year. Now we're heading into the fall with You Can See Everything, which is not only becoming the second 'water cooler' movie that A24 has released this year alone, but it's also being pushed as one of the best movies of the year. It could be entering the Oscar race in an unprecedented way. The studio is looking to come in swinging next year with an adaptation of the video game Elden Ring, directed by Alex Garland.

Filming on Elden Ring reportedly wrapped at the beginning of August, but in a new report in the Wall Street Journal (via GamesRadar+) talking about A24's strategy with You Can See Everything, the reported budget for Elden Ring came up, and it has doubled from the last number we heard; now the budget is sitting at a nice $200 million. That is a big number for studios like Disney and Universal, but for A24, that is putting a lot of eggs in one basket. Granted, Garland has done well for the studio with Civil War, and people are starting to adapt video games successfully; that's a massive number, and A24 is going to be a studio to watch in 2027 and 2028. Is that reported budget going to impact A24's ability to pick up films at Sundance, TIFF, and more to distribute for the next two years? We'll see, but it's one hell of a gamble.

Elden Ring Cast And Release Date

Elden Ring directed by Alex Garland and will star Kit Connor (Warfare, Heartstopper), Ben Whishaw (Skyfall, Paddington), Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus, Civil War), Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Black Bag), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Ruby Cruz (Willow, Bottoms), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us, Parks and Recreation), John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, and Peter Serafinowicz. It will be released in theaters on March 3, 2028.

Created under the guidance of FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki, based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin, this action RPG debuted in 2022. It allows players to explore vast environments and dungeons to discover the unknown and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from overcoming obstacles and challenges. The dark fantasy action RPG has surpassed 30 million copies sold worldwide.

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