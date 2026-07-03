Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The End of Oak Street

The End of Oak Street: 5 New Character Posters Have Been Released

Warner Bros. has released five new character posters for The End of Oak Street, which tease the dinosaur problem the family is facing.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has released five new The End of Oak Street character posters, spotlighting the family’s dinosaur threat.

The End of Oak Street marketing is leaning harder into its prehistoric chaos than the street’s mysterious relocation.

J.J. Abrams is front and center in the campaign, though David Robert Mitchell is directing The End of Oak Street.

The new The End of Oak Street posters suggest Warner Bros. is selling mystery, danger, and a bigger dinosaur hook.

When your entire street moving locations is only one of the problems you have to deal with. The first teaser trailer for The End of Oak Street kind of buried the lede a bit about the dinosaur-shaped elephant in the room, but as we see more and more footage and photos from the film, they are leaning more into the dinosaurs than the location itself.

The marketing, if the newly released character posters are anything to go by, is also continuing to lean into J.J. Abrams's connection to this film to the point that many people probably think he's directing it. He is not; David Robert Mitchell is directing, and Abrams is serving as a producer. But his name is associated with mystery and twists in film, so, of course, with a concept like this, Abrams is the name they want in the audience's minds. It sets up certain unspoken expectations, but we'll have to see whether the film lives up to them.

The End of Oak Street: Summary. Cast List, Release Date

"Our house, our neighborhood, our whole street has moved." The End of Oak Street only in theaters and IMAX August 14.

After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, The End of Oak Street also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

Mitchell's team behind the camera includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Bad Robot Production, A Jackson Pictures Production, A David Robert Mitchell Film: The End of Oak Street. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX in North America on August 14, 2026, and internationally beginning 12 August 2026.

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