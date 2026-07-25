Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The End of Oak Street

The End of Oak Street: "Have You Seen Any Dinosaurs?!" TV Spot

The totally reasonable question, "Have you seen any dinosaurs?!" is asked in the new TV spot for The End of Oak Street.

Article Summary A new The End of Oak Street TV spot has arrived, centering on the film’s escalating dinosaur threat.

The latest footage keeps the spotlight on dinosaurs, suggesting they are a core part of The End of Oak Street story.

With tickets now on sale, Warner Bros. is ramping up marketing for The End of Oak Street ahead of release.

The End of Oak Street opens in theaters and IMAX on August 14, with Warner Bros. pushing it as a major release.

Well, Warner Bros. is very much not hiding the dinosaur problem in The End of Oak Street. We can hope that the existence of said dinosaurs isn't treated as a big secret twist or surprise, considering the big role it plays in the marketing. This movie has gone from a little something Warner Bros. could use to top off an already massive summer to the "make or break" film of the entire blockbuster season following the underperformance of Supergirl. This is likely one of those films that will either come together nicely or spectacularly fall apart in a way that will hopefully be interesting, if nothing else. Another TV spot has appeared now that tickets are on sale, and, well, it is once again focusing on the dinosaur problem of it all.

The End of Oak Street: Summary. Cast List, Release Date

"Our house, our neighborhood, our whole street has moved." The End of Oak Street only in theaters and IMAX August 14.

After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, The End of Oak Street also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

Mitchell's team behind the camera includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Bad Robot Production, A Jackson Pictures Production, A David Robert Mitchell Film: The End of Oak Street. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX in North America on August 14, 2026, and internationally beginning 12 August 2026.

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