Posted in: Interview, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Jordan Alexa Davis, The End of Oak Street

The End of Oak Street: Jordan Alexa Davis on Dinosaurs, Costars & More

Jordan Alexa Davis spoke to us about her role in Warner Bros.' survival thriller The End of Oak Street, working with Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway, and more.

Article Summary Jordan Alexa Davis reveals what drew her to The End of Oak Street and why David Robert Mitchell’s script hooked her.

The End of Oak Street star shares how she built Jeannette through an 80s-inspired playlist and instinctive choices.

Davis breaks down the film’s physical demands, from nonstop running to acting against invisible dinosaur threats.

Jordan Alexa Davis discusses working with Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway and what made them ideal scene partners.

Jordan Alexa Davis has a long career ahead of her as an up-and-coming young star in Hollywood. As she got her start in voiceover roles as a child actor, beginning with Disney's Vampirina and Sophia the First, she's also embraced the live-action realm with the crime-horror film Thriller and the romantic drama Just Between Us in 2018. Davis's latest is the survival action thriller The End of Oak Street, which follows a family who bands together to navigate their new surroundings after a cosmic event transports their suburban neighborhood to someplace unknown with new threats like dinosaurs to contend with. She spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with director David Robert Mitchell, the intense physical role, getting into the film's 1980s mindset, and playing opposite stars Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway.

The End of Oak Street Star Jordan Alexa Davis on Her New Sci-Fi Survival Journey

BC: What intrigued you about The End of Oak Street' and how did you get involved?

Davis: I was drawn. There wasn't much that was disclosed to me when I got the audition, but I knew David obviously was writing and directing it, and I was a big fan of his previous work, so I knew it was going to be super awesome. The further along I got in the audition process, the more information I was given, and then I was given the script. From there, I was like, "Okay, now I have to be a part of this!" This is from reading the script for the first time; I was just blown away.

What did you like working with David as a creative?

He's so cool. He has such a gift of making things feel nostalgic, but having these ideas that are completely original, so that was super cool. He also gave us room for our opinions, what we thought the character would do, like how they would wear their hair or dress, so it's always nice as an actor to be able to have that.

Did you have to do much physically to prep? There's a lot of running around in the movie, and you have a lot of cardio to get through those dinosaurs?

Yeah, I mean, I honestly didn't. I feel like I approached it normally, as they are ordinary people. This is happening to a regular teenage girl, so she wouldn't be in shape or equipped to know how to handle this, and to try to make it as real as possible. I was okay not doing any prep, because my character didn't know what was going on or was athletic [laughs], probably at all, so yeah.

Aside from the script, was there anything that inspired your performance as Jeannette?

I used music a lot when getting into the vibe, especially since it was set in the 80s. So, I made a playlist that I thought she would listen to and used that a lot.

What was it like working with Ewan and Anne? Was there anything that you learned from being around them?

Yeah, they were both amazing. I grew up watching them, so it was so surreal acting alongside them, but just how they're able to be such genuine, down-to-earth people. They're so good at what they do, and they can go there when you're rolling and just take you to this other place. It was so easy having them as scene partners, because then you really feel like you're transported with them to wherever you're going.

What was your most difficult scene to film?

It was tricky with the dinosaurs and stuff, effects-wise, because a lot of the time we were acting with nothing in front of us. That was fun, but also challenging, because you must use your imagination and really go there with these larger-than-life things that aren't there.

Warner Bros's The End of Oak Street, which also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery, is in theaters.

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