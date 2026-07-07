Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The End of Oak Street

The End of Oak Street: Run From The Dino Problem In A New Poster

Warner Bros. has released a new poster for The End of Oak Street featuring our two leads doing exactly what you should do if you see a dinosaur: run away.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has unveiled a new The End of Oak Street poster as the August sci-fi thriller ramps up its marketing.

The End of Oak Street first hid its dinosaur mystery, but later trailers confirmed prehistoric danger is central.

The new The End of Oak Street poster spotlights the film’s survival tone as its leads flee the looming threat.

With Supergirl underperforming, The End of Oak Street could be a key late-summer box office play for Warner Bros.

The marketing for The End of Oak Street initially hid the very large dinosaur-shaped problem from audiences, but by the time the second round of trailers came out, we all knew that dinosaurs, or what looked like dinosaurs, were involved. Warner Bros.' track record regarding trailers and revealing story points that might have been better left unsaid in the last few years has been dubious at best, but the dinosaur problem is here, and it's certainly not going away. The studio also isn't having a great summer with Supergirl underperforming the way it is, so The End of Oal Street has likely gone from a film they were likely hoping could end an already good summer on a high note to the "make or break" film of the entire blockbuster season for the studio. You have to hand it to Warner Bros.; they don't half ass its flops.

We got a new poster for The End of Oak Street featuring our two lead parents, played by Anne Hathaway, who is going to have one hell of a summer considering the movies she's in, and Ewan McGregor, doing exactly what we should be doing if you see a dinosaur: running the hell in the other direction.

The End of Oak Street: Summary. Cast List, Release Date

"Our house, our neighborhood, our whole street has moved." The End of Oak Street only in theaters and IMAX August 14.

After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, The End of Oak Street also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

Mitchell's team behind the camera includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Bad Robot Production, A Jackson Pictures Production, A David Robert Mitchell Film: The End of Oak Street. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX in North America on August 14, 2026, and internationally beginning 12 August 2026.

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