Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The End of Oak Street

The End of Oak Street: Tickets On Sale, New TV Spot, And 3 New Posters

Tickets for The End of Oak Street are officially on sale, and Warner Bros. has released a new TV spot and 3 new posters.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has put The End of Oak Street tickets on sale, kicking off a fresh push for the August 14 theatrical release.

A new The End of Oak Street TV spot is now online, giving audiences another look at the mystery and scale of the film.

The latest marketing wave suggests Warner Bros. is positioning The End of Oak Street as a key summer movie event.

The End of Oak Street opens only in theaters and IMAX on August 14, with international rollout beginning on August 12.

Warner Bros. and its weird summer are continuing with The End of Oak Street. A film the studio likely used to cap off what was going to be a strong summer is now being asked to help carry the entire summer blockbuster season, after Supergirl underperformed. However, it does look like they are going about this the right way. Tickets are officially on sale, which means a new TV spot and 3 new posters. The cast has been doing the rounds, and it looks like they are doing some preview screenings for the public and critics alike, which is good. With movies that have no franchise backing these days, you need a little more to get the public to know you're out there in the first place.

The End of Oak Street: Summary. Cast List, Release Date

"Our house, our neighborhood, our whole street has moved." The End of Oak Street only in theaters and IMAX August 14.

After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, The End of Oak Street also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

Mitchell's team behind the camera includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Bad Robot Production, A Jackson Pictures Production, A David Robert Mitchell Film: The End of Oak Street. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX in North America on August 14, 2026, and internationally beginning 12 August 2026.

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