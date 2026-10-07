Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, Mike Flanagan, The Exorcist: Martyrs, universal

The Exorcist: Martyrs Has New Story Details, Trailer Debuts Friday

A whole bunch of new story details for The Exorcist: Martyrs have been revealed, as we wait for Friday's trailer release.

Article Summary The Exorcist: Martyrs gets major new story details ahead of Friday’s trailer debut following the NYCC Blumhouse panel.

Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist film centers on Detective Julie Miller and a serial killer called Father Sunday.

After Father Sunday’s execution goes horribly wrong, the murders continue and The Exorcist mystery deepens.

Flanagan says The Exorcist: Martyrs is not a retread, but a darker new franchise story mixing crime thriller and horror.

The Exorcist: Martyrs was filmed earlier this year, and new details have emerged about the Mike Flanagan franchise film thanks to a new feature at Esquire. Scarlett Johansson, Lawrence Fishburne, Jacobi Jupe, Diane Lane, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sasha Calle, John Leguizamo, Rahul Kohli, Hamish Linklater, Gil Bellows, Carl Lumbly, Robert Longstreet, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Benjamin Pajak, and Carla Gugino. all star. The first trailer for the film will also debut this Friday, after it debuts at the Blumhouse panel at NYCC.

The Exorcist Is Back And In Good Hands

Little was known about the film until now, as detailed in the Esquire article; the film follows "Johansson's Detective Julie Miller", who has devoted her life to capturing bad guys, punishing wrongdoers, and trying to keep her part of the world a little bit safer. John Leguizamo plays a serial killer named "Father Sunday," whom Miller apprehends and witnesses his execution, which goes very wrong. The killings continue, and priests played by Ejiofor and Fishburne are brought in. Flanagan talked a bit about breaking the story in this new film in The Exorcist franchise: "How can we explore those ideas in a serial-killer thriller in a way that starts to combine these subgenres a little, that takes what we love about a movie like Se7en or The Silence of the Lambs and combines it with what we love about a movie like The Exorcist? We're talking about humans under the influence—or in some cases direct control—of evil itself."

Flanagan also wants fans to come into this new film with an open mind, after being burned by the last film in the franchise, Believer: "I think the first job is to tell people they're not seeing a retread of The Exorcist," Flanagan says. "They're not seeing any attempt to reboot or remake or to step into the Friedkin film. They're actually seeing a story within the Exorcist universe that has not been told before, that is unique within the franchise and taking it in a very different direction than it's gone in the past. That's what I'm hoping. We're doing something very, very different than what people might've expected."

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