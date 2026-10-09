Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Mike Flanagan, The Exorcist: Martyrs, universal

The Exorcist: Martyrs Trailer & Poster Have Been Released

As promised, the first trailer and poster for Mike Flanagan's new film The Exorcist: Martyrs were revealed this evening.

Article Summary The Exorcist: Martyrs trailer and poster are here, giving horror fans their first chilling look at Mike Flanagan's film.

New details on The Exorcist: Martyrs surfaced after an Esquire feature, building buzz around the franchise's bold return.

Mike Flanagan says The Exorcist: Martyrs is not a reboot or retread, but a new story taking the series in a fresh direction.

The Exorcist: Martyrs arrives in theaters on March 12, 2027, as Universal and Blumhouse revive the iconic horror franchise.

The Exorcist: Martyrs was filmed earlier this year, and after new details about the Mike Flanagan franchise film surfaced in a new Esquire feature earlier this week, the trailer and poster are now out. And boy is it spooky. Scarlett Johansson, Lawrence Fishburne, Jacobi Jupe, Diane Lane, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sasha Calle, John Leguizamo, Rahul Kohli, Hamish Linklater, Gil Bellows, Carl Lumbly, Robert Longstreet, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Benjamin Pajak, and Carla Gugino all star.

The Exorcist Is Back And In Good Hands

Here is the official synopsis for the film: "Thirteen years ago, New York City detective Julie Miller (Johansson) ended the terror reign of satanic serial killer Father Sunday. The case made her a hero, and she has thrown herself into her work ever since. Now a new killer scrawls her name in an altar boy's blood on the walls of a church crypt, dragging her back into the darkness she believed she had buried with him. Aided by former prison chaplain Father William (Academy Award® nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor), who heard Father Sunday's final confession, and sharp rookie detective Gina Restrepo (Sasha Calle, The Rip), Detective Miller will discover a filament linking a lineage of serial killers, from H.H. Holmes to the Zodiac, that could corrupt everything, and everyone, she loves with an evil that goes well beyond the mortal."

Flanagan also wants fans to come into this new film with an open mind, as he told Esquire in the article this week, after being burned by the last film in the franchise, Believer: "I think the first job is to tell people they're not seeing a retread of The Exorcist," Flanagan says. "They're not seeing any attempt to reboot or remake or to step into the Friedkin film. They're actually seeing a story within the Exorcist universe that has not been told before, that is unique within the franchise, and taking it in a very different direction than it's gone in the past. That's what I'm hoping. We're doing something very, very different than what people might've expected."

The film releases in theaters on March 12, 2027.

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