The Fantastic Four: First Steps Exists In In "Our Own Little Corner"

Director Matt Shakman has revealed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps exists in its own universe, which was "wonderful and liberating." Plus, a new poster.

Introducing the multiverse concept into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a bit messy, to say the least. There are a lot of problems that come with this sort of introduction, but you also solve a lot. When you have a universe fractured from the beginning because different studios owned different characters, it makes sense to just handwave it all away and say, "Multiverse." However, it can also make things confusing to more casual fans, and the more you lean into the concept, the more complicated everything becomes and harder for new fans to jump in. There is plenty of interest in Marvel if the numbers for the chair stream are anything to go by, but people are becoming overwhelmed at the same time. So that's why it's a good thing to hear that Marvel's First Family is arriving on the scene without any Multiverse baggage. Director Matt Shakman explained to Empire that the version of the Fantastic Four we're meeting in The Fantastic Four: First Steps exists in a universe separate from every other universe and doesn't even bother looking for Easter eggs of other heroes because there aren't any.

"We are our own universe," says Shakman. "Which is wonderful and liberating. There's really no [other] superheroes. There's no Easter eggs. There's no running into Iron Man or whatever. They're it in this universe. I love the interconnected Marvel Universe, but we get to do something so new and so different. Eventually, this world will meet up with other worlds — but for now, this is our own little corner."

It's really nice to hear that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be a movie without any connections or easter eggs. It's getting to the point that so many little hints are hiding in the background of films that you can get distracted from watching the film itself. The easter eggs and hints of the future shouldn't be the point of the film, and it's good to hear that we won't have to worry about that at all for this movie. We also got a new poster last week for 4/4 because, of course, we did.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

