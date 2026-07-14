Posted in: Fathom Events, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Fathom Entertainment, The Fifth Element

The Fifth Element Is Returning To Theaters This Month

The Fifth Element is making a special two-night-only return to theaters, with select screenings on July 26 and 27 from Fathom Entertainment.

Article Summary The Fifth Element returns to theaters for a special two-night-only run on July 26-27 through Fathom Entertainment.

Fathom and Sony Pictures are bringing Luc Besson’s sci-fi cult classic back to select theaters later this month.

The Fifth Element heads back to the big screen despite no major anniversary, making it a rare summer repertory event.

Each Big Screen Classics showing includes an exclusive Leonard Maltin introduction on the film’s lasting appeal.

Fathom Entertainment has revealed the next '90s movie returning to theaters: The Fifth Element, which will be released later this month. Working with Sony Pictures, the company will bring moviegoers back to the 23rd Century in the sci-fi action film that became both a box-office hit and a cult classic, inspiring a new generation of filmmakers and nerdom for years to come.

The Fate Of The Earth Returns To Theaters

Usually, these screenings are done with some kind of anniversary in mind, but strangely enough, there isn't one planned here. In fact, they're one year shy of the 30th Anniversary, and it isn't being released on the original date. So it looks like this is just a random blockbuster being put back in theaters for the summer. We have more details about the screenings below, as The Fifth Element will be in participating theaters on July 26 and 27.

The Fifth Element Arrives in Late July

Bruce Willis stars as Korben Dallas, a New York cab driver turned unlikely hero, in this timeless story about love and survival set in the 23rd century. In this future world posited by acclaimed director of Lucy and The Professional, humanity has wandered out among the stars, spreading the life-energy of the universe and further agitating the dark force, whose time to strike back occurs only once every 5,000 years, when a doorway between the parallel dimensions briefly opens. That time is now, and Zorg (Gary Oldman), the agent of darkness, intends to take advantage of it. Humanity's hopes may lie with Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), who represents the fifth element, the life force. Leeloo holds unimaginable powers, but she needs help, and Korben befriends her. Nothing less than the future of the universe is in their hands.

Every Fathom's Big Screen Classics screening features an exclusive introduction by cinema critic and historian Leonard Maltin, who discusses the landmark film's timeless appeal and offers special insight.

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