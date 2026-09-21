Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth: Official Trailer Released

Netflix has released the official trailer and a high-quality image for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the spin-off film from 2019's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Article Summary Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood spin-off.

Brad Pitt reprises Cliff Booth, with the story jumping to 1977 and a very different version of Hollywood than the 2019 film.

David Fincher directs from a Quentin Tarantino screenplay, a major creative shift that sets this Cliff Booth movie apart.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth opens in IMAX on November 25, 2026, before arriving on Netflix on December 23.

This remains such a weird little movie, and now the official trailer has been released. It feels like the spin-off film for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood took half a lifetime to get here, but that might have something to do with the fact that it was released in the summer of 2019. Everything that came out that year feels like it was released decades ago, not seven years ago, because the pandemic really screwed up our sense of time. It did take a little while for this film to finally make it to the big and small screens, and in this case, we got David Fincher as the director instead of writer Quentin Tarantino. Even though this movie made the jump from theaters to Netflix, it's still having a theatrical run, and it's weird to see the trailer for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth to end with "only in IMAX." Truly, the lines continue to blur, but this is the fall of Brad Pitt returning to directors and roles that have served him well in the past.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Brad Pitt returns to his Academy Award-winning role as Cliff Booth, only this time it's 1977, and it's a very different Hollywood. Directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, the film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian, and will be produced by Pitt and Ceán Chaffin.

In addition to Pitt and Chaffin, the film's creative team includes Fincher's longtime collaborators, like Erik Messerschmidt, ASC, as director of photography, and Donald Graham Burt as production designer. It's edited by Kirk Baxter, ACE, with casting by Laray Mayfield. Trish Summerville is the costume designer, Ren Klyce is the sound designer, and Dave Macomber is the stunt coordinator. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will be released in IMAX theaters globally on November 25, 2026, and on Netflix on December 23, 2026.

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