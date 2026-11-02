Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth: Tickets On Sale, New Poster

Tickets for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth IMAX screenings have officially gone on sale, plus a new poster has also been released.

Article Summary The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth IMAX tickets are now on sale ahead of the film’s November 25 debut.

More than 500 IMAX locations across 55 countries and territories are offering The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.

A new The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth poster has been released as the movie’s rollout ramps up worldwide.

David Fincher directs The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, with the film landing on Netflix on December 23.

Tickets for the IMAX showings of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth have officially gone on sale. It feels like the spin-off film for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood took half a lifetime to get here, but that might have something to do with the fact that it was released in the summer of 2019. Everything that came out that year feels like it was released decades ago, not seven years ago, because the pandemic really screwed up our sense of time. It did take a little while for this film to finally make it to the big and small screens, and in this case, we got David Fincher as the director instead of writer Quentin Tarantino. It sounds like the initial report of 500 theaters showing this film was right, as tickets are currently on sale in 523 venues across 55 different countries and territories, though a good portion of them (via What's On Netflix). A new poster has also been released, and a giant pile of images has also been released on the media site.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Murder, blackmail, theft, extortion — just another summer in Hollywood. It's 1977, eight years since Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) encountered the Manson family in Quentin Tarantino's parallel history of 1969, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. In THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH, directed by David Fincher from a new script by Tarantino, the fairytale is over. Los Angeles no longer needs a hippie-slaying stuntman the way it did. But Hollywood will always have problems, problems that can only be solved by someone with Cliff's unique (occasionally extralegal) abilities. When he's not earning his keep bartending or as a projectionist, Cliff Booth is a fixer — solving situations for Hollywood's great and, sometimes, not so good.

He's curious when he gets a call from talent agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki), on behalf of her client, TV megastar Charlie Peters (Scott Caan) — a man known for doing his own stunts. And he's further entertained and intrigued when he meets other characters in Charlie's world, from his knowing wife Toni (Carla Gugino) to pro football champion turned screen star Roderick "Hot Rod" Harrison (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Then there are the Verdusco brothers (Matt Groove and JB Tadena), mysterious gangsters causing mayhem across the city. What was once a fairytale is now a crime story — a cocktail of violence, ambition, and desire that could only happen in LA.

Discover whether the further adventures — or mis-adventures — of Cliff Booth end happily ever after on November 25 in IMAX, and on December 23 on Netflix.

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