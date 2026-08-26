Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth: Title, Logo, Release Date

The official logo, title, and release dates for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, the spin-off film from 2019's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Article Summary Netflix has revealed The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth title, logo, and release plan for theaters and streaming.

The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood spin-off opens in IMAX on November 25, 2026, before hitting Netflix on December 23.

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth, with David Fincher directing and Quentin Tarantino writing the new 1977-set story.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth also boasts key Fincher collaborators behind the camera for its hybrid release.

It feels like the spin-off film for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood took half a lifetime to get here, but that might have something to do with the fact that it was released in the summer of 2019. Everything that came out that year feels like it was released decades ago, not seven years ago, because the pandemic really screwed up our sense of time. It did take a little while for this film to finally make it to the big and small screens, and in this case, we got David Fincher as the director instead of writer Quentin Tarantino. Netflix has released the official title and logo for the film, titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, which is getting a hybrid release: in IMAX theaters on November 25, 2026, and on Netflix on December 23, 2026.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Brad Pitt returns to his Academy Award-winning role as Cliff Booth, only this time it's 1977, and it's a very different Hollywood. Directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, the film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian, and will be produced by Pitt and Ceán Chaffin.

In addition to Pitt and Chaffin, the film's creative team includes Fincher's longtime collaborators, like Erik Messerschmidt, ASC, as director of photography, and Donald Graham Burt as production designer. It's edited by Kirk Baxter, ACE, with casting by Laray Mayfield. Trish Summerville is the costume designer, Ren Klyce is the sound designer, and Dave Macomber is the stunt coordinator. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will be released in IMAX theaters globally on November 25, 2026, and on Netflix on December 23, 2026.

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