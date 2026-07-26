Misha Collins and Nathan Fillion Added To The Guild: Ren Faire'd

Posted in: Movies | Tagged: the guild, The Guild: Ren Faire'd

The Guild: Ren Faire'd – Misha Collins And Nathan Fillion Join Cast

Two new cast members have been announced for The Guild: Ren Faire'd film, as Misha Collins and Nathan Fillion will join the mayhem.

Article Summary Misha Collins and Nathan Fillion have joined The Guild: Ren Faire'd, adding more star power to Felicia Day’s reunion film.

The Guild: Ren Faire'd has already raised $3.5 million on Kickstarter, smashing goals with more unlocks open until August 21.

Felicia Day celebrated fan support as The Guild movie passed 22,000 backers and secured its feature-length return for 2027.

The Guild reunion movie brings back the Knights of Good for a new Ren Faire adventure ahead of the series’ 20th anniversary.

After achieving the record-breaking $3.5 million funding level since they launched their crowdfunding campaign, Felicia Day announced two new amazing cast members joining The Guild: Ren Faire'd. Day confirmed that both Misha Collins (Supernatural, Gotham Knights, The Boys) and Nathan Fillion (Firefly, The Rookie, Superman) have officially joined the film's cast. Obviously, this is a super early announcement, and there's no way of knowing what their roles will be, but considering the title of the film, it's pretty safe to assume they might be figures at the Ren Faire in all of the chaos to come. The project smashed several goals to fund the film and is still collecting funds, with more tiers to be unlocked through August 21. We have a quote from Fillion and more details on the project below.

The More The Merrier: Misha Collins and Nathan Fillion Join The Guild

"I'm thrilled to report that thanks to our incredible community, we've officially met Misha's *cough* 'demands,' and he's joining The Guild: Ren Faire'd alongside our dear friend Nathan Fillion," said Felicia Day, creator of The Guild. "I'm so grateful and humbled by the response of our fans, and I can't wait to give them the reunion movie they deserve, powered by an amazing cast. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Since its launch on July 20, the campaign has received support from more than 22,000 backers, surpassing its original goal by 133.3%. This achievement marks a major milestone for independently produced entertainment, ensuring the original "Knights of Good" return for a new, blockbuster-style feature-length adventure ahead of The Guild's 20th anniversary in 2027.

About The Guild

Created, written by, and starring Felicia Day, The Guild is an award-winning comedy web series that follows the Knights of Good, a mismatched group of online gamers whose virtual adventures frequently collide with their real lives. Premiering in 2007, the series ran for six seasons and 70 episodes, plus three music videos, and generated more than 300 million lifetime views across platforms. Originally supported directly by fans before crowdfunding became commonplace, The Guild helped prove that creator-owned digital entertainment could build a passionate global audience outside the traditional Hollywood system. Ahead of its 20th anniversary in 2027, the original cast is reuniting for a fan-funded feature-length movie.

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