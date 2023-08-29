Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part two, legendary, warner bros discovery

The Gurney Song "Because A Weird Priority" For Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve explains that scene involving Gurney Halleck playing a Baliset making it into Part Two "became a weird priority for me."

Dune: Part Two brings back a character whose fate you thought was sealed in Part One, Gurney Halleck, played by Josh Brolin. The marketing isn't hiding the fact that Gurney is coming back for this film, and it sounds like director Denis Villeneuve worked very hard to make sure that we got more Brolin in this film. The thing specifically we are getting in this film was a scene that was cut from the first one, and that was Gurney playing the Baliset, an original stringed instrument in the world of Dune and one that Gurney favors. Apparently, the scene was a cut of Gurney" mournfully plucked at the Baliset's strings sadly," but that was not happening in the second film. Villeneuve and composer Hans Zimmer invented new instruments for the soundtrack of this film so he is not missing an opportunity to show an instrument that does not exist in this world, according to Empire.

"The Gurney song survived Part Two!" Villeneuve declares victoriously. "It became a weird priority for me. But Josh Brolin is a poet, and we played it together. It was awesome."

If that wasn't enough music nerdiness for one interview, we have more, which is awesome. We got the bagpipes in the first film, which garnered some mixed reactions, but that doesn't mean we aren't going to see what kind of music is explored in other worlds in Dune: Part Two. If you were wondering where in the world of Dune you should be crashing a party, it's not on Arrakis but with Giedi Prime.

"If there's a party somewhere that you want to attend, it's on [Harkonnen homeworld] Giedi Prime," Villeneuve laughs. "These guys know how to throw a party, but they are not meant to be on Arrakis. They hate the planet, they hate the people, they're just there for the money. That's where their weakness is."

The bad guys usually have more fun because hedonism is usually seen as a character flaw. It makes sense since one of the primary themes of Dune is the mining of resources from the underprivileged for the benefit of the upper class. While Giedi Prime might have better parties, you'll probably leave feeling a bit icky for a couple of reasons. Also, Arrakis has giant sandworms; we cannot disregard the sandworms.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 15, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

