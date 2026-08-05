Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the housemaid's secret

The Housemaid's Secret: Brittany Snow Has Joined The Cast

Brittany Snow has joined the cast of The Housemaid's Secret, the sequel to The Housemaid (2025), which will be released in theaters on December 17, 2027.

Article Summary Brittany Snow has joined The Housemaid's Secret as Marybeth, with the casting confirmed by the film's official Instagram.

The Housemaid's Secret follows Lionsgate's 2025 hit The Housemaid, which earned $400 million worldwide.

Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone are returning for the sequel, with Kirsten Dunst also joining the cast.

Paul Feig returns to direct The Housemaid's Secret, which is set to open in theaters on December 17, 2027.

The Housemaid was the hit that Lionsgate desperately needed at the end of 2025, so no one should have been surprised when they announced that they would be adapting the second book in the series. Considering the amount of competition at the Christmas box office, the fact that the first film in this series walked away with a cool $400 million worldwide is awesome. The cast for the sequel has started filling out, and today we got a new addition, along with confirmations of returning cast members and other new faces. Today, we learned that Brittany Snow has joined the cast and will be playing Marybeth. Her casting was confirmed on the movie's official Instagram account.

Michele Morrone will return to star as Enzo, along with Sydney Sweeney reprising her role as the Housemaid in question, Millie. Kirsten Dunst and Paul Anthony Kelly are confirmed newcomers set to come back and join the cast. Paul Feig is also returning to direct.

The Housemaid's Secret Book Summary

The Housemaid's Secret book summary from the publisher's website: "Don't go in the guest bedroom." A shadow falls on Douglas Garrick's face as he touches the door with his fingertips. "My wife… she's very ill." As he continues showing me their incredible penthouse apartment, I have a terrible feeling about the woman behind closed doors. But I can't risk losing this job—not if I want to keep my darkest secret safe…

It's hard to find an employer who doesn't ask too many questions about my past. So I thank my lucky stars that the Garricks miraculously give me a job, cleaning their stunning penthouse with views across the city and preparing fancy meals in their shiny kitchen. I can work here for a while, stay quiet until I get what I want.

It's almost perfect. But I still haven't met Mrs Garrick, or seen inside the guest bedroom. I'm sure I hear her crying. I notice spots of blood around the neck of her white nightgowns when I'm doing laundry. And one day I can't help but knock on the door. When it gently swings open, what I see inside changes everything…

That's when I make a promise. After all, I've done this before. I can protect Mrs Garrick while keeping my own secrets locked up safe.

Douglas Garrick has done wrong. He is going to pay. It's simply a question of how far I'm willing to go…"

The Housemaid Secret was officially greenlit at the beginning of January 2026, following the box office and critical success of the first film. At the time, we only had confirmation that Sydney Sweeney would be returning, but by March 2026, director Paul Feig and screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine had also confirmed their return. Michele Morrone is also set to reprise his role, and Kirsten Dunst also joined the cast. It will be released on December 17, 2027.

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