Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the housemaid's secret

The Housemaid's Secret: Stephen Kalyn Has Joined The Cast

Off Campus star Stephen Kalyn has joined the cast of The Housemaid's Secret. The sequel to the 2025 film will be released on December 17, 2027.

Article Summary The Housemaid's Secret adds Stephen Kalyn as Brock, with Lionsgate confirming the new casting for the sequel.

Sydney Sweeney returns as Millie, while Paul Feig is back directing The Housemaid's Secret for Lionsgate.

The Housemaid sequel follows Lionsgate's 2025 hit, which became a major box office success with $400 million worldwide.

The Housemaid's Secret is set for release on December 17, 2027, as the next chapter in the hit thriller series.

The cast of The Housemaid's Secret has gained a new cast member. Lionsgate has confirmed that Stephen Kalyn has joined the cast and will be playing the role of Brock. Brittany Snow will also star as Marybeth, and Michele Morrone will also return to star as Enzo, reprising his role from the first film. Sydney Sweeney reprises her role as Millie, with Kirsten Dunst playing Mrs. Garrick and Paul Anthony Kelly playing Douglas Garrick. Paul Feig is also returning to direct.

The Housemaid was the hit that Lionsgate desperately needed at the end of 2025, so no one should have been surprised when they announced that they would be adapting the second book in the series. Considering the amount of competition at the Christmas box office, the fact that the first film in this series walked away with a cool $400 million worldwide is awesome. The cast for The Housemaid's Secret is filling out and we can expect that production will probably start sooner rather than later.

The Housemaid's Secret Book Summary

The Housemaid's Secret book summary from the publisher's website: "Don't go in the guest bedroom." A shadow falls on Douglas Garrick's face as he touches the door with his fingertips. "My wife… she's very ill." As he continues showing me their incredible penthouse apartment, I have a terrible feeling about the woman behind closed doors. But I can't risk losing this job—not if I want to keep my darkest secret safe…

It's hard to find an employer who doesn't ask too many questions about my past. So I thank my lucky stars that the Garricks miraculously give me a job, cleaning their stunning penthouse with views across the city and preparing fancy meals in their shiny kitchen. I can work here for a while, stay quiet until I get what I want.

It's almost perfect. But I still haven't met Mrs Garrick, or seen inside the guest bedroom. I'm sure I hear her crying. I notice spots of blood around the neck of her white nightgowns when I'm doing laundry. And one day I can't help but knock on the door. When it gently swings open, what I see inside changes everything…

That's when I make a promise. After all, I've done this before. I can protect Mrs Garrick while keeping my own secrets locked up safe.

Douglas Garrick has done wrong. He is going to pay. It's simply a question of how far I'm willing to go…"

The Housemaid Secret was officially greenlit at the beginning of January 2026, following the box office and critical success of the first film. At the time, we only had confirmation that Sydney Sweeney would be returning, but by March 2026, director Paul Feig and screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine had also confirmed their return. Stephen Kalyn will play the role of Brock. Brittany Snow will also star as Marybeth, and Michele Morrone will also return to star as Enzo, reprising his role from the first film. Sydney Sweeney reprises her role as Millie, with Kirsten Dunst playing Mrs. Garrick and Paul Anthony Kelly playing Doulgas Garrick. It will be released on December 17, 2027.

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