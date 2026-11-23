Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: I Play Rocky, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Weekend Box Office

The Hunger Games Cruises To Box Office Glory Over The Weekend

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping rode a wave of anticipation to a huge box office victory for the franchise and Lionsgate.

Article Summary The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping dominated the box office with a huge $120 million opening weekend for Lionsgate.

The Hunger Games prequel nearly tripled Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, selling 7.1 million tickets with strong premium demand.

While The Hunger Games soared, I Play Rocky opened solidly in second as Ebeneezer tumbled 59% after last weekend’s win.

The Hunger Games now heads into Thanksgiving as the box office favorite, with Hexed and Focker In-Law joining the race.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping rode a wave of anticipation to a huge weekend box office victory. The newest film in the franchise scored $120 million, nearly tripling the last film's opening. That marks the biggest opening for Lionsgate since the COVID closures and its first $100 million-plus opening in over 11 years. Not bad for the second prequel in a franchise. The film sold 7.1 million tickets this weekend, more than double what The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes did three years ago, with IMAX and other premium-format screens accounting for 44% of the box office. Look for this to have legs through this week's holiday week.

The Hunger Games Is Back in a Big Way, And So Is Rocky?

In second place behind the monolith that was The Hunger Games stood I Play Rocky, the biopic of how the Best Picture winner was created and Sylvester Stallone's fight to play the title character. It scored a really solid $9.3 million for Amazon MGM Studios, and has huge awards aspirations. Look for this crowd-pleaser to play well through the holiday season and hang around; it grabbed a coveted "A+" Cinemascore. The other big story was the massive drop of last weekend's champ, Ebeneezer, which fell 59% and faded into obscurity with everything releasing this next month. So much for having legs.

The weekend box office top five for November 20:

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping- $120 million I Play Rocky- $9.3 million Ebenezer- $7.7 million The Cat in the Hat- $6.8 million Godzilla Minus Zero- $2.6 million

This week is Thanksgiving in the States, and that means new films open Wednesday to try to grab those early family dollars. As usual, Disney opens its latest animated film this week, Hexed, and Focker In-Law tries to grab a comedy audience that hasn't been around at the box office in a long time. I think The Hunger Games holds onto the top spot over the five-day weekend, with Hexed nipping at its heels, and Focker In-Law opens in third as films scramble to make as much as possible before mid-December.

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