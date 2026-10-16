Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – 14 New Character Posters

Lionsgate has released 14 new character posters for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, showing off the large and impressive cast.

Article Summary Lionsgate has released 14 new character posters for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, spotlighting its sprawling cast.

The new Sunrise on the Reaping artwork leans into arena foliage and sunset styling, giving the campaign a strong visual identity.

The marketing differs from The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, with less propaganda-inspired promotion and a more traditional rollout.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens November 20, 2026, with Francis Lawrence directing the new prequel film.

The cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is pretty massive, but we've known that since Lionsgate began slowly announcing it via short reels. However, instead of reels to show off all of the characters, we're getting some much more traditional character posters. They are about what we expect from character posters these days, but the extra foliage and the overall sunset vibes still give these a much nicer aura than other art we've seen. In general, the art for this movie has been pretty good, and the marketing leaning into the arena's look is absolutely the right move. The previous film leaned more heavily into viral propaganda posters, which we haven't seen this time around. We did hear from the director how different Songbirds and Snakes was compared to the other films, so maybe that's why even the marketing felt different. Then again, no matter how pretty any of this is, not leaning into propaganda and viral marketing for a Hunger Games movie is a huge miss, no matter how you swing it.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Molly McCann as Louella, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Billy Porter as Magno Stift.

The supporting cast is large and includes Laura Marcus as Silka, Percy Daggs IV as Ampert, Rada Rae as Wellie, Jhaleil Swaby as Panache, John Doeble as Buck, Alina Reid as Kerna, Salimou Thiam as Clayton, Kaine Buffonge as Hull, Sky Frances as Maritte, Tatyana Muzondo as Ringina, Kara Tointon as Willamae, Smylie Bradwell as Sid, Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeny, Grace Ackary as Asterid, Scot Greenan as Burdock, Jeffrey Hallman as Clerk Carmine, Sandra Förster as Hersilia, Serafin Mishiev as Woodbine Chance, Jax Guerrero as Tibby, and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. While the success of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

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