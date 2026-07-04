Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping: Meet Haymitch BTS Featurette

Lionsgate has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, focusing on the character of Haymitch.

Article Summary Lionsgate has unveiled a new The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping featurette centered on Haymitch Abernathy.

The behind-the-scenes video highlights Joseph Zada as young Haymitch and the challenge of revisiting iconic characters.

Sunrise on the Reaping marks the second Hunger Games prequel, with early footage signaling marketing is starting to ramp up.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens November 20, 2026, with Francis Lawrence directing the adaptation.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the second of the prequel books for The Hunger Games series, and to say that it's all going a lot better than everyone thought it would is saying a lot. The concepts behind something like the origins of Snow or Haymitch is the type of thing you might hear in a boardroom from executives trying to stretch out a franchise until something breaks. However, these books and movies are proof that when you're not phoning it in, even concepts that sound like they shouldn't work absolutely do.

The marketing for this film has been a bit on the quiet side since they finished announcing the absolutely stacked main and supporting cast. However, as we head into summer and this film will compete with some of the year's biggest blockbusters, it's time to start talking about it. Today, we got a behind-the-scenes featurette for Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, focusing on star Joseph Zada and bringing younger versions of these beloved characters to life, yet again.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Molly McCann as Louella, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Billy Porter as Magno Stift.

The supporting cast is large and includes Laura Marcus as Silka, Percy Daggs IV as Ampert, Rada Rae as Wellie, Jhaleil Swaby as Panache, John Doeble as Buck, Alina Reid as Kerna, Salimou Thiam as Clayton, Kaine Buffonge as Hull, Sky Frances as Maritte, Tatyana Muzondo as Ringina, Kara Tointon as Willamae, Smylie Bradwell as Sid, Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeny, Grace Ackary as Asterid, Scot Greenan as Burdock, Jeffrey Hallman as Clerk Carmine, Sandra Förster as Hersilia, Serafin Mishiev as Woodbine Chance, Jax Guerrero as Tibby, and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. While the success of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes's has shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

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