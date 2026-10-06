Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – NYCC Poster Released

A new NYCC exclusive poster for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has been released, along with details about the free immersive event.

Article Summary The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping unveiled a new NYCC-exclusive poster ahead of its New York Comic Con event.

A free Sunrise on the Reaping immersive experience runs October 8-11 across from Javits Center during NYCC 2026.

Fans can explore 50th Hunger Games-inspired sets, a Caesar Flickerman stage, photo ops, and interactive artwork.

Only 100 free limited-edition The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping posters will be available each day.

The next Hunger Games movie is coming up before we know it, and they have been killing it with the posters so far. This film already looks really beautiful and colorful in a way we haven't seen in other films before, especially in how they have portrayed the arena, and they are leaning into that in all the marketing. The film is making an appearance at New York Comic Con this weekend with an immersive experience, and with that, we got a new poster that is a little busy, but still very well done and artistic.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Experience

October 8 – October 11, 2026 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Manhattan – 462 11th Ave, New York, NY 10018

A FREE immersive The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Experience is coming to NYC during New York Comic Con, October 8–11! The experience will bring the world of the 50th Hunger Games to life through immersive environments and interactive elements inspired by the upcoming film. Fans will be able to step into the world of Panem with:

District 12-inspired propaganda and rebellion artwork

A floral, sensory environment inspired by the 50th Hunger Games

A Caesar Flickerman stage experience

Personalized digital photo moments

Fan-created "Paint Your Own Poster" artwork

Scent experiences from Hunger Games partners Scentbird and Drift

PLUS 100 FREE limited-edition posters available each day, while supplies last

Where & When: 462 11th Avenue, New York City – directly across from the Javits Center

October 8-11

HOURS:

Thursday, Oct. 8: 10 AM-7 PM

Friday, Oct. 9: 10:30 AM-7 PM

Saturday, Oct. 10: 10 AM-7 PM

Sunday, Oct. 11: 10 AM-5 PM

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Molly McCann as Louella, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Billy Porter as Magno Stift.

The supporting cast is large and includes Laura Marcus as Silka, Percy Daggs IV as Ampert, Rada Rae as Wellie, Jhaleil Swaby as Panache, John Doeble as Buck, Alina Reid as Kerna, Salimou Thiam as Clayton, Kaine Buffonge as Hull, Sky Frances as Maritte, Tatyana Muzondo as Ringina, Kara Tointon as Willamae, Smylie Bradwell as Sid, Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeny, Grace Ackary as Asterid, Scot Greenan as Burdock, Jeffrey Hallman as Clerk Carmine, Sandra Förster as Hersilia, Serafin Mishiev as Woodbine Chance, Jax Guerrero as Tibby, and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. While the success of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

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