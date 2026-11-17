Posted in: Kaitlyn Booth, Lionsgate, Movies, Review | Tagged: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Review: Will Make Fans Happy

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will make a lot of fans happy at the end of the day; for everyone else, it's about as good as The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, for good and for ill.

Article Summary The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a solid franchise return that should satisfy fans of Panem.

Francis Lawrence delivers brutal, visually striking Games, with the arena providing beauty and horror in equal measure.

Joseph Zada stands out as young Haymitch, anchoring the film as it charts his tragic path toward becoming a Victor.

Pacing and structure issues, especially in the ending, keep Sunrise on the Reaping from rising above good to great.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will make the fans happy, but even a director as familiar with this material as Francis Lawrence can't quite overcome the pacing and structure issues that hurt the ending above all else.

Director: Francis Lawrence

Summary: From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

In 2023, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes managed to do something that very few prequels manage to pull off, but so many would love to; it appealed to fans and also managed to bring in new fans as well. A lot of the appeal for people seemed to be how different that film was from the rest of the franchise, and perhaps that was the appeal for those utterly unfamiliar with this world. Because of when it took place, the links to the original movies were there, but not nearly as blatant.

However, Sunrise on the Reaping is much like the previous movies in this franchise. While it mirrors the first prequel in clunky structure and pacing, the ending, in particular, somehow manages to drag the whole thing down in a really unfortunate way. The games and preparing for them are what we see evolving. In Ballad, we watched Snow slowly descend into the man who would become a tyrant because of lost love and betrayal. In Sunset, we watch Haymitch become the broken shell of a man, much in the same way the Games seem to do to all of the Victors.

The original series of books didn't really lean into the Chosen One narrative, even though the rebellion did attempt to impose that narrative on Katniss as a form of propaganda. One of the more interesting things that these two books have done is show that the rebellion very much did not start with Katniss; it had been there all along. The pieces were always there, but in this day and age, you need to stop being subtle and start screaming it from the rooftops. If there is a one-to-one comparison in terms of what it is trying to say about rebellions and the long journey to the end of the revolution, it would be Andor. These are characters who are very aware that they are unlikely to see the world they are fighting for, but they fight for it anyway. There are plenty of people now that should probably listen to that.

The Games in Sunrise on the Reaping are also about as subtle as a 2×4 to the face. In terms of visual design, this might be the most beautiful arena that we have seen so far. It looks like a midsummer day; it looks like the embodiment of peace, yet the deaths we see this time around might be the most brutal ones in the series so far. Several of them are even scaled back to what is in the book because they are too gruesome. It's a good contrast that works because Lawrence is a fantastic director. Lionsgate and everyone involved should be dropping to their knees in thanks that Lawrence is so invested in this world because he makes them worth watching even when they are stumbling around.

The cast does an admirable job with what they are given. Sunrise on the Reaping has the unfortunate problem that many prequels do, where actors are playing recognizable characters from other movies. They have to figure out how to connect the two performances so it makes sense for version A of the character to eventually end up as version B, but also making it their own and not doing a bad impression. The cast is more or less up to it, and the people we know are going to be returning later on down the timeline do a pretty good job.

Lionsgate made the smart decision to bring in heavy hitters like Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, and Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman. However, they also decided to bring in someone who was relatively unknown for Haymitch, and any reason this movie works is because of Joseph Zada. Everyone else could do roles like this in their sleep, but Zada shows up and doesn't leave a single crumb on the table. You believe his slow descent into madness, which is not an easy thing to pull off and make believable. The rest of the cast does a good job, but with so many characters and tributes running around, it's hard to get invested in anyone. This movie is over two and a half hours long, and there were still characters that felt like they were "main" that were woefully underdeveloped. We all know they are going to die, but you should still be invested enough in their characters for it to matter when it happens.

While a lot of these things work, the structure and pacing of a book don't always translate to a movie, and in this case, Sunrise on the Reaping stumbles. There are long sections in the lead-up to the Games that might be important, but they still drag the film's momentum down. Things do pick up once the Games actually start, but the entire section at the end, and the epilogue in particular, doesn't work very well. It might be in the book, but when you look at the scene and think that it feels like a mid- or post-credits scene from a Marvel movie, that isn't a good thing. Those scenes often feel separated from the film as a whole, and this one was pure fan service. We love that for fans, but for everyone else, it makes what could have been an all-right ending really fall apart. This is a hard story to end because, again, we are following characters who are continuing or beginning their journies in a fight that won't come to fruition a decade or more.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will make a lot of fans happy at the end of the day; for everyone else, it's about as good as The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, for good and for ill. The pacing and structure problems in that film were much worse, but it was trying to do something very different from other stories in this universe. Sunrise on the Reaping feels like a return to form, but some aspects of that original form didn't work, and this movie has all those warts as well. It's not bad, and these films continue to have messages worth exploring; but there's always something missing from the story, writing, or characters that keeps it from going from good to great.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Photo by Lionsgate © 2025 Lionsgate Review by Kaitlyn Booth 6.5 / 10 The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will make the fans happy, but even a director as familiar with this material as Francis Lawrence can't quite overcome the pacing and structure issues that hurt the ending above all else.

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