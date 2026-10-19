Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Special Feature 'Origins'

Lionsgate has released a new behind-the-scenes special feature called 'Origins' for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Article Summary Lionsgate has released an Origins featurette for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, spotlighting its prequel roots.

The video explores how the cast approaches younger versions of familiar characters without slipping into imitation.

Francis Lawrence’s long history with The Hunger Games franchise could help balance continuity with fresh performances.

The featurette teases where key returning figures are in Panem’s timeline ahead of the November 20, 2026 release.

Lionsgate has dropped a new behind-the-scenes special feature for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and this time, it's all about the prequel element of this story. The first movie had some familiar faces running around, but this one has a lot more and that means actors have to figure out how to walk the line of making this character recognizable to the people who have seen them before, the throughline that they will inevitably go through needs to be seen and heard on screen, and you have to figure out your own performance and not doing an impression of a previous actors performace. It's one of the things that can really break prequels because that line isn't easy for anyone. However, this is one of those times when having director Francis Lawrence around is going to work in this movie's favor.

Usually, a prequel might have the same producers running around, but Lawrence has been around for all but one Hunger Games movie, so if anyone could help guide the actors of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, it would be him. The new featurette highlights many of the actors portraying favorite characters from previous films, where they are when we meet them in this movie, and the nuances they all add to their individual performances.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Molly McCann as Louella, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Billy Porter as Magno Stift.

The supporting cast is large and includes Laura Marcus as Silka, Percy Daggs IV as Ampert, Rada Rae as Wellie, Jhaleil Swaby as Panache, John Doeble as Buck, Alina Reid as Kerna, Salimou Thiam as Clayton, Kaine Buffonge as Hull, Sky Frances as Maritte, Tatyana Muzondo as Ringina, Kara Tointon as Willamae, Smylie Bradwell as Sid, Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeny, Grace Ackary as Asterid, Scot Greenan as Burdock, Jeffrey Hallman as Clerk Carmine, Sandra Förster as Hersilia, Serafin Mishiev as Woodbine Chance, Jax Guerrero as Tibby, and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. While the success of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

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