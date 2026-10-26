Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Tickets Go On Sale Oct 28th

Lionsgate has confirmed that tickets for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will officially go on sale starting on October 28th.

Article Summary Lionsgate says The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping tickets go on sale October 28 at 6 AM PT.

The ticket launch should offer an early read on demand for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Francis Lawrence has said Sunrise on the Reaping is closer in tone to the original Hunger Games films.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens November 20, 2026, in a crowded fall blockbuster season.

The next Hunger Games movie is right around the corner, and it's time to see if this one is going to do as well as The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. That last one achieved something that prequels rarely pull off well: bringing in an audience that knows nothing about the source material. We've heard from director Francis Lawrence that Songbirds was unique in its own way, but that The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will have more in common with the original run of films than the other prequel film. So now the question becomes whether it can also bring in an audience unfamiliar with the source material, or even fans who watched Songbirds and didn't check anything else out, which is completely plausible. We have some long-term box-office predictions, but Lionsgate has confirmed that tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, and those numbers will let us really figure out if and where Sunrise on the Reaping will fit in a busy fall blockbuster season.

The countdown is on. #TheHungerGames: Sunrise on the Reaping – tickets on sale Wednesday 10/28 at 6AM PT. https://t.co/g7H91NaEoK — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) October 26, 2026

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Molly McCann as Louella, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Billy Porter as Magno Stift.

The supporting cast is large and includes Laura Marcus as Silka, Percy Daggs IV as Ampert, Rada Rae as Wellie, Jhaleil Swaby as Panache, John Doeble as Buck, Alina Reid as Kerna, Salimou Thiam as Clayton, Kaine Buffonge as Hull, Sky Frances as Maritte, Tatyana Muzondo as Ringina, Kara Tointon as Willamae, Smylie Bradwell as Sid, Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeny, Grace Ackary as Asterid, Scot Greenan as Burdock, Jeffrey Hallman as Clerk Carmine, Sandra Förster as Hersilia, Serafin Mishiev as Woodbine Chance, Jax Guerrero as Tibby, and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. While the success of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

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