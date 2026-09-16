Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Trailer, Posters, Images

Lionsgate has released a new trailer, two new posters, a gallery of new images, and a behind-the-scenes image from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Article Summary Lionsgate has unveiled a new The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping trailer, offering a fresh look at the prequel.

The trailer highlights the Second Quarter Quell arena, teasing beautiful scenery and brutal dangers in equal measure.

Sunrise on the Reaping follows The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which proved Hunger Games prequels can draw new fans.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to open in theaters on November 20, 2026 from director Francis Lawrence.

It's rare for prequels to work as well as the two Hunger Games books have, but Suzanne Collins managed to figure out a way to make it work and make it work well. Now we get to see whether another book will be adapted into a movie that people are interested in. The thing that was surprising about The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is how many people who hadn't seen a single frame of the previous movies or read any of the books showed up for that one. That's incredibly rare for prequel films, and there's no doubt that Lionsgate is hoping The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will pull that off as well. The real marketing hasn't kicked in yet, but we did get a new trailer today, along with two posters that are a little overly polished, but they are connecting, which is nice. Plus, a bunch of new images and a behind-the-scenes image as well. The trailer does a very good job of showing the unique dangers this arena presents, and this one might be the prettiest we've seen so far, which will make the juxtaposition with the violence even more jarring. I see what you're doing here.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Molly McCann as Louella, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, and Billy Porter as Magno Stift.

The supporting cast is large and includes Laura Marcus as Silka, Percy Daggs IV as Ampert, Rada Rae as Wellie, Jhaleil Swaby as Panache, John Doeble as Buck, Alina Reid as Kerna, Salimou Thiam as Clayton, Kaine Buffonge as Hull, Sky Frances as Maritte, Tatyana Muzondo as Ringina, Kara Tointon as Willamae, Smylie Bradwell as Sid, Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeny, Grace Ackary as Asterid, Scot Greenan as Burdock, Jeffrey Hallman as Clerk Carmine, Sandra Förster as Hersilia, Serafin Mishiev as Woodbine Chance, Jax Guerrero as Tibby, and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. While the success of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes's has shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

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